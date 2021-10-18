12th annual Plow Day upcoming in Waterloo

The family of Scott Skalitzky has announced that it will reintroduce the tradition of Plow Day in his memory after a hiatus last year. The event benefits 4-H and FFA students as they pursue their education.
The family has announced this year’s Plow Day will be Saturday, Oct. 30 at N8733 Highway O, Waterloo.
Plow Day will start at 10 a.m. with vintage plowing and farm machinery. Lunch will follow at the farm.
At 2 p.m., a tractor parade will begin with the lead tractor being a 1951 H Farmall that Skalitzky overhauled. It was repainted and restored by Jefferson FFA member Trevor Yerges, his dad John Yerges and his grandpa John Schoredl in the past year. Joining the parade will be members of the Ixonia Vintage Tractor Club.
The parade will proceed to the center of Waterloo and to Waterloo Fireman’s Park.
Following the parade, there will be a barbecue with ribeye steak or chicken at 5 p.m. A child’s plate will also be offered.
There will also be a Chinese raffle with an auction in the evening.
The event is open to the public. Money raised will go to help area 4-H and FFA high school seniors continue their education. Qualifications for education may range from a semester diploma to a four-year degree. Areas of study can be in mechanics, conservation, agriculture or any area of medicine.
Since the start of the memorial event, more than 63 events have been given. In 2021, recipients of awards include Lauren Mark of Watertown, Amanda Dunbar of Columbus and Trenton Zahn of Whitewater.
Those interested in plowing or use one, or for those who have questions, may contact Gary Skalitzky at 920-988-6299 or Diann Skalitzky at 920-988-6298.
Friends and family of Skalitzky established the memorial event after he lost a battle with cancer in 2008.
Skalitzky was a 4-H and FFA member.
Last year’s event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.