Week of 12-14-20
Monday Night
High Team Series: F&M State Bank 1697.
High Team Game: Waterloo Vet Clinic 636.
Individuals: Todd Grossman 525, Jonathan Schoemann 521, David Edwards 512 (212), Kieth Pocock 504.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Patio Pounders 2023.
High Team Game: Patio Pounders 732.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 576 (210).
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Hearts Clubs 1764.
High Team Game: Clubs 663.
Individuals: Jeanne Ploc 557 (201), Jonathan Schoemann 490.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: B.S.O.D-2227.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 777.
Individuals: Keith Pocock 671 (257-218), Richard Weihert 580 (200), Lane Gander 569, Tony Reinhold 568, David Edwards 562 (201), Jarrett Kuhl 549 (212), Chris Hensler 533 (211), Davin Gander 528 (202), Tim Yelk 523, Joe Jazdzewski 519, Mike Anton 511, Sean Musel 507, Richard Raisbeck 503
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: The Shop 1636.
High Team Game: The Shop 564.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 662 (231-202-229), Sam Hensler 548, Ben Fugate 531, Corinne Novak 509.
