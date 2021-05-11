Marshall’s softball team slipped to 1-5 on the season with a 4-3 nonconference loss to Adams-Friendship on Friday.

Halle Weisensel had two hits for Marshall and drove in two runs.

Adams-Friendship*300*000*1*—*4*4*2

Marshalll*100*000*2*—*3*7*2

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — AF: Armstrong (W; 7-7-3-3-1-2); M: Brodbeck (L; 7-4-4-3-8-0).

Leading hitters — M: Weisensel 2x4 (2BI).

The Cardinals lost to Wisconsin Heights 5-2 in a Capitol South game on Thursday.

Jenna Swanlund had two hits for the Cardinals (0-3 in conference). Allie Rateike took the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.

Wisconsin Heights*200*003*0*—*5*7*1

Marshall*001*100*0*—*2*5*4

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WH: Mercer (; 7-5-2-2--4-0)); M: Rateike(x; 7-7-5-2-4-1),.

Leading hitters — WH: Duhr 2x3, Zancapes 1x3 (3B); M: Swanlund 2x3 Suelling 1x3 (2B).

