The Waterloo softball team had a season for the books in 2022. The Pirates had one of the most successful seasons in recent memory, winning the Capitol - South conference for the first time since 2012 with a perfect 8-0 mark in conference play. While the postseason was cut short, the Pirates deserve an extra shout-out for their accomplishments.
While the Pirates would soon enjoy one of the most successful seasons in the area, they had to start the season with a humbling 12-5 non-conference loss to Lakeside Lutheran to start the year. The tough beginning awakened something, though.
Waterloo would rebound with a dominant 20-3 win over Markesan before its first real "prove it" game of the season. The Pirates opened Capitol - South play with a home game against reigning conference champion Cambridge on Tuesday, April 12. The Bluejays were projected to be the class of the conference once again after returning both the reigning player of the year in Emma Nottestad and the reigning pitcher of the year in Saveea Freeland.
Instead of crumble against the stiff competition, Waterloo showed up in a major way. The Pirates got a perfect day from senior Michaela Riege at the plate, going 3-3 with a walk and three RBIs. Junior pitcher Sophia Schneider pitched two flawless innings of relief in the sixth and seventh inning as the Pirates earned an 11-4 statement victory.
Even with the positive momentum gained from the huge win, Waterloo would split a doubleheader with Johnson Creek that coming weekend to get off to a mundane 3-2 record to start the year. That second-game loss to Johnson Creek must have sparked something inside the Pirates, because they didn't lose another game for the rest of the regular season.
Waterloo kicked off what turned out to be a 12-game winning streak to end the regular season and extend into the playoffs. Two blowout conference wins over Belleville (19-0) on April 19 and Wisconsin Heights (26-0) on April 26 set the stage for the Pirates' second biggest test, getting past rival Marshall.
Since 2017, Marshall had won six of the eight meetings between the two squads entering this season. The Cardinals were a fair measuring stick for just how good this Waterloo softball team could be.
Waterloo took advantage of the home-field boost in the first matchup, riding the bats of junior Ava Jaehnke, senior Kamden Fitzgerald, and senior Abbie Gier to a 15-3 victory. Gier hit two homers, going 2-3 at the plate with five RBIs. Jaehnke also tallied a homer, going 2-3 with four RBIs. Fitzgerald added a fourth homerun to the mix, putting up a 1-3 day at the plate with three RBIs.
The pitching combination of Schneider and junior Grace Marty allowed 11 walks but just three earned runs, showing some resiliency that would benefit the Pirates later in the season.
Just six days after the initial clash between these two rivals, they were back at it on May 4, this time at Marshall's place. The Cardinals put a scare into them with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Waterloo prevailed with a 6-4 win.
It was a pitching duel, far different from the first matchup just days prior. Marty threw a complete game, giving her offense the space it needed to secure the win and remain flawless in conference play.
Waterloo picked up another win over Belleville (13-1) and outpaced non-conference Deerfield (16-10) before matching up with Cambridge once again on May 11. This time, the conference title was on the line. With only one conference game left on the slate following the matchup and a 6-0 mark in conference for the Pirates, a win would confirm their spot on the throne.
The Pirates got another gem from Marty, who threw six innings, allowing just four hits and one run, which was unearned. Neither team scored until the seventh inning.
In the top of the seventh, Fitzgerald connected on a clutch double to score Gier and break the long-standing tie. Jaehnke added an RBI of her own as the Pirates tallied three runs that inning to escape with a 3-1 victory and a conference crown.
The Pirates plugged through the remainder of the regular season. They dusted Wisconsin Heights 15-0 on May 13 to confirm an undefeated conference season, won a triangular with Dodgeland and Randolph, then pummeled Westfield 13-1 to close the regular season. Waterloo entered the WIAA state tournament with a 14-2 overall record.
The first round of regionals in Sectional 4 of Division 4 for the No. 3 seed Pirates was a rematch with Randolph, which they won in dominant fashion, 19-4. Next up was No. 2 seed Horicon with a regional title and the season on the line.
Fate was in favor of the Marshmen. Horicon cobbled together an 11-9 win to win the regional and end Waterloo's season. Horicon would go on to claim a sectional championship and advance to the state finals, so there is solace in knowing Waterloo lost to a team of destiny.
Statistically, Jaehnke jumps off of the page for the year. She batted 0.585 with 31 hits, 33 runs scored, 26 RBIs, and five homeruns. The star junior was Waterloo's sole non-senior captain this season and returns to the diamond next year as one of head coach Deb Braatz's best bets, both in the field and at the plate.
She'll be joined in returning by junior Katrina Freund, who actually led the team in batting average with a ridiculous 0.620. She contributed 31 hits and a team-high 29 RBIs this season.
The team-high in hits belonged to senior and Bryant & Stratton College commit Michaela Riege with 34. She posted a season batting average of 0.586, turning all of her hits into 27 runs scored and 22 RBIs.
It's impossible to overlook the steady bats of seniors Abbie Gier and Quinnly Hush, as well. Both contributed more than 20 hits this year as Hush had 27 and Gier had 22. Hush batted 0.458 on the year with 19 runs scored and 17 RBIs while Gier batted 0.449 with 22 runs scored and 19 RBIs.
Junior Sophia Schneider's clutch factor at the plate can't be ignored, either. She contributed more RBIs (20) than she had hits (19) this season, showing she always had a knack for putting the ball in play when Waterloo needed it most.
On the mound, Schneider was strong as well. For the year, her ERA was 4.31 with a 4-2 W/L record as she was primarily used in emergency relief. Marty posted a flawless 8-0 record on the mound with an ERA of 3.59.
With the senior-to-be pitching duo of Schneider and Marty returning next season, as well as major field contributors like Jaehnke, Freund, and sophomore catcher Brenna Huebner, the Pirates will have a solid base to work with next season in an attempt to run it back.