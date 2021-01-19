BRODY TSCHANZ

Waterloo senior Brody Tschanz brings the ball into the front court during a Jan. 12 game against Wisconsin Heights.

 Sadye Ring

It was another tough week for the Waterloo boys basketball program as it lost three Capitol South Conference games.

Wisconsin Heights 61

Waterloo 49

Waterloo trailed by just three points at halftime but the visiting Vanguards used a 35-26 second half to pull away in a Jan. 12 Capitol South matchup at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

Eugene Wolff led a balanced Pirate attack scoring 15 points, Blake Huebner notched 11, Caleb Hager scored 10 and Jackson Christenson chipped in eight in the loss.

De’Shawn Barsness scored a game-high 19 points to lead Wisconsin Heights.

Wisconsin Heights 26 35 — 61

Waterloo 23 26 — 49

Wisconsin Heights (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 3 0-0 7, Parman 4 0-0 11, Barsness 8 3-3 19, Adler 5 0-0 11, Brabender 3 2-2 8, Hosking 0 5-6 5. Totals — 23 9-11 61.

Waterloo — Hager 3 2-2 10, Huebner 4 0-0 11, Tschanz 1 0-0 3, Wolff 5 4-6 15, Christenson 3 1-2 8, Wollin 1 0-0 2. Totals — 17 7-10 49.

3-point goals — WH 6 (Parman 3, Adler 2, Buol 1); WAT 8 (Huebner 3, Hager 2, Tschanz 1, Wolff 1, Christenson 1). Total fouls — WH 8; WAT 13.

New Glarus 63

Waterloo 40

The Pirates couldn’t overcome a seven-point first half in a Capitol South road loss to New Glarus Jan. 14.

Christenson and Wolff each scored 17 points to lead Waterloo’s way, while Dain Walter paced the Glarner Knights with 17.

Waterloo 7 33 — 40

New Glarus 26 37 — 63

Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 1 1-2 3, Unzueta 1 0-0 2, Tschanz 3 1-1 7, Wolff 6 5-7 17, Christenson 6 5-7 17, Hensler 1 0-0 2, Ritter 1 1-2 3, Wollin 1 0-0 2. Totals — 15 10-15 40.

New Glarus — Streiff 3 0-0 6, Parman 4 0-1 8, Schuett 5 0-0 10, Siegenthaler 4 0-0 9, Malaise 0 1-1 1, Stork 2 2-2 6, Faber 4 0-1 8, Stampfli 1 0-0 2, Walter 6 5-6 17. Totals — 29 8-11 67.

3-point goals — W 0; NG 1 (Siegenthaler 1). Total fouls — W 11; NG 15.

Belleville 73

Waterloo 34

Visiting Belleville held Waterloo to 34 points matching a season-low point total and extended the Pirates’ losing skid to 11 games in a 73-34 win Monday at Waterloo Fieldhouse.

The Wildcats (4-7 overall, 3-1 Cap. South) took a 31-18 halftime lead.

Huebner led Waterloo (1-12, 0-5) with 10.

Belleville 31 42 — 73

Waterloo 18 16 — 34

Belleville (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 3 0-0 7, Desmet 1 0-0 3 Ace 52-2 12, Fahey 2 0-0 4 C. Syse 8 1-1 120 Conner 4 0-1 9, Peterson 1 0-0 2, T. Syse 2 3-4 7, Erickson 4 0-0 9. Totals — 30 6-8 73.

Waterloo — Hager 3 3-3 9, Huebner 4 1-4 10, Tschanz 1 0-0 2, Wolff 1 3-5 5, Christenson 3 0-0 4, Wollin 0 2-2 2, Marshall 1 0-0 2. Totals — 12 9-14 34.

3-point goals — B 7 (C. Syse 3, Erickson 1, Conner 1, Desmet 1, Boyum 1); W 1 (Huebner 1). Total fouls — B 16; W 10.

WIAA Tournament

With several high school teams opting out due to COVID-19, the WIAA boys basketball tournament format has been revised. Waterloo will play in the Division 4 postseason playoffs beginning Feb. 16.

The Pirates’ pod includes Deerfield, Dodgeland, Horicon, Johnson Creek and Randolph. The WIAA Division 4 State Boys Basketball Tournament will be held March 4-6 at a yet-to-be-determined site.

