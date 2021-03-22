Stubby’s Bowl – Waterloo
Week of 3-15-21
Monday Night
High Team Series: Forever Young 1782.
High Team Game: Forever Young 633.
Individuals: David Edwards 576 (210), Kimberly Schaller 526, Keith Pocock 522 (204), Jonathan Schoemann 501.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 2026.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 699.
Individuals: Van Stenberg 608 (212-202), Kolton Jurss 518, Jonathan Schoemann 510 (210).
Wednesday Morning
High Team Series: Clubs 1823.
High Team Game: Clubs 624.
Individuals: Jonathan Schoemann 579.
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2600.
High Team Game: Rhode Electric 919.
Individuals: Austin Powers 714 (235-224-255), Hannah Yelk 694 (213-246-235), Joe Jazdzewski 648 (257), Keith Pocock 620 (226-220), Kevin Kail 691 (202-211), Andy Kuhl 579 (237), Ron Buschkopf 578 (207), Davin Gander 575 (245), Jonathan Schoemann 575 (222), Chris Hensler 556 (214), Jarod Leeder 550, Doug Birkrem 541 (203), David Edwards 538 (205), Brandon Schmidt 537 (217), Eric Haley 534, Nicki Edwards 505.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1753.
High Team Game: Thirsty Beaver 629.
Individuals: Kelly Lepple 595 (214), Trenton Merritt 573 (222), Sam Hensler 556, Michelle Holzhueter 553 (211), Corinne Novak 550 (201), Ben Monday 528, Cindy Anton 524, Patty Wianecki 522.
