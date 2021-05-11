JOHNSON CREEK — Waterloo and Johnson Creek split a nonconference baseball doubleheader on Saturday at JCHS.
In the first game, Waterloo pounded out 10 hits and feasted on five Johnson Creek errors to win 12-1. Blake Huebner had three hits and Antonio Unzueta drove in three runs for the Pirates.
Cal Hush earned the decision, allowing one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts over five innings. Brendan Walling took the loss for Johnson Creek, allowing 12 runs (four earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over 3 2/3 innings.
Johnson Creek (4-3) salvaged a split with a 9-7 victory in the second game.
Waterloo opened up a 5-0 lead through three innings, but the Bluejays rallied with nine runs over the final four innings.
Isaac Hartz drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth to give Johnson Creek its first lead of the day, up 7-6. The Bluejays added two more runs in the seventh. Taylor Joseph hit an RBI single and Levi Berres hit an RBI groundout to make it a three-run lead.
Waterloo (3-4) rallied with one run in the seventh on a groundout by Owen Haseleu, but reliever Bow Hartwig retired the final two batters to end it.
Howie Olszewski started and earned the decision for the Bluejays, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and four walks over five innings. He helped his own cause with a two-run double in the fourth and an RBI groundout in the sixth.
Game 1
WATERLOO 12, JOHNSON CREEK 1
Waterloo 104 70 — 12 10 1
Johnson Creek 100 00 — 1 4 5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W (Hush W, 5-4-1-0-5-0), JC (Walling L, 3.2-9-12-4-7-1, Berres 1.1-1-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — W (Setz 2x4, Huebner 3x4, RBI, Unzueta 2x3, 2B, 3BI, Peterson 2BI), JC (Hartz 2B, Hartwig 2B, Walling RBI, Joseph 2x2)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 9, WATERLOO 7
Johnson Creek 000 214 2 — 9 7 2
Waterloo 212 010 1 — 7 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Olszewski W, 5-6-6-4-6-4, Hartwig 2-0-1-0-0-0), W (Unzueta 5-3-3-1-3-1, Tschanz L, 0.2-3-4-4-0-4, Hush 1-1-2-2-1-3, Peterson 0.1-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Hartwig 2x3, 2B, Olszewski 2B, 3BI, Toebe RBI, Joseph RBI, Berres RBI, Bredlow 2B, RBI, Sullivan RBI), W (Tschanz 2x4, RBI, Huebner RBI, Haseleu 2B, 2BI, Firari RBI, Hush RBI)
