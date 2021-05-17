BELLEVILLE — Waterloo’s girls track and field team placed fourth at the Raider Invitational on Friday.
Senior Brooke Mosher won the triple jump (34 feet, 5 1/2 inches) and the high jump (5-2) and placed third in the long jump (15-7 1/2) for the Pirates, who scored 67.5 points.
Waterloo’s boys placed eight with 27 points.
The 800 relay team of Dakota Sturgill, Luke Fiedorowicz, Nate Broderick and Caleb Hager took fourth in 1:45.41. Hager also took fourth in the long jump (17-7).
Team scores — boys: Lake Mills 211, Cambridge 101, Deerfield 92, Benton-Scales 87, Sugar River 82, Lodi 35, Monticello 34, Waterloo 27, Albany 1.Team sores — girls: Lake Mills 159, Benton-Scales 135, Sugar River 81, Waterloo 67.5, Deerfield 66.5, Albany 55, Cambridge 42, Lodi 36, Monticello 3.