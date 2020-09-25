LODI — Mya Andrews and Jaxon Hornby each earned third-place finishes to lead the Marshall cross country teams against Lodi in a non-conference dual, held Sept. 24 in Lodi.
Andrews covered the 5,000-meter Lodi High School layout in 23 minutes 45 seconds.
“Mya Andrews ran a strong race,” said MHS head coach Laura Grossman. “This is probably only the second race of the year where Mya has had someone to run with. Her finish was probably the strongest finish I have seen from her, now she needs to work a bit more on the middle part of her race.”
Behind Andrews were Isabella Hellenbrand (8th, 27:47), Maeve Hall (10th, 28:19) and Jazmin Antonio Reyes (11th, 28:20).
“Isabella challenged herself today and went out a little faster which was great to see. The back half of her race was maybe a little slower, but she also has been doing modified workouts for several weeks as she has been battling a bit of an injury,” said Grossman. “We have been working to keep her healthy so that she was able to race — this week is probably the first time that she has trained fully and done all the workouts in their entirety — now I am looking forward to seeing how the rest of the season goes for her.
“Maeve and Jazmin ran together and pushed each other throughout the race as they have been for much of the season. They have been working hard in practice and will see positive results in the next couple of weeks as we are about to start changing up the training.”
Lodi’s Lauren Milne took first with a time of 23:13.
Hornby, who recently joined the Cardinals’ program, ran a 19:50 to finish behind the Blue Devils’ Parker Heintz (18:49) and Connor Pecard (19:36).
“Jaxon Hornby has provided some new energy to the boys team; in only his second race ever, he led the boys team,” said Grossman. “He is an incredibly hard worker and really puts it all out there every time he is practicing and competing. I am very glad that he has joined the team and look forward to seeing him continue to grow as a runner.”
In fifth place for Marshall was Justin Grady (20:05), while also scoring for the Cardinals were Mason Collins (6th, 20:09), Logan Kosbau (9th, 20:30) and Mason Haberkorn (12th, 21:22).
“Justin and Reese ran strong races for the team again today and were our number two and three runners. Justin and Reese were running together much of the race and were chasing after Lodi's number three runner, but their number three runner made a nice surge at the end and Justin and Reese just couldn't quite catch him,” said Grossman.
Lodi won the boys race, 22-35.
“The Lodi team ran this course with a lot of confidence today and ran a solid race. Lodi is definitely a team that we can compete with and I look forward to seeing them again at our subsectional meet in a couple of weeks,” said Grossman. “Logan Kosbau had his best race of the season so far, and was our number four runner.”
Marshall has just one race remaining before the postseason, the Multiple School Meet in Waterloo on Oct. 17.
“It is this time in the season where you have to start looking at the post season and really emphasizing what your goals are. We recently found out that we are going to be competing in Division 2 this season, which was a bit of a surprise. We have some good teams in our subsectional on the boys and girls side and of course our goal is to compete with them,” said Grossman. “For the girls, not having a complete team so far this season is going to make competing as a team difficult. If Brynn (Frank) is able to come back from her injury, we may be able to have a complete team, but we are not sure if that will happen. So, we will be encouraging these girls to work for time and hopefully they will have their best times come in the next couple of weeks. On the boys side, we have been talking about the pack running and moving that pack up. That will be the goal for them — to move their pack up.
“We really want to finish the season strong and we will be working to fine-tune some things over the next couple of weeks to make our last few races the best that they can be.”
According to the WIAA website, Marshall will compete in a Division 2 subsectional on Oct. 22 and a sectional on Oct. 24. A site has yet to be determined. The 2020 WIAA State Cross Country Championships are still set for Oct. 31 in Wisconsin Rapids.
“When we started the season, we were so unsure of how things would go, but now we are talking about sectionals, sectionals and state,” said Grossman. “I am glad we have made it this far in the season.”
