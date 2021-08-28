The Sun Prairie boys soccer team started the season in frustrating fashion. In a hard-fought game with Waunakee Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Cardinals failed to score in a 0-0 draw. There were opportunities for offense, but nothing came to be. Two days later, in the team's home opener against Monona Grove, the offense finally clicked. The Cardinals erupted to a 5-0 victory, improving their season standings to 1-0-1.
The two teams spent about the first twenty minutes figuring each other out. It was a slow, methodical approach for Sun Prairie. Then, the Cardinals struck. Senior captain Gave Voung found the back of the net around the 24 minute mark, assisted by fellow senior Andrew Nolan.
Gabe Voung was far from finished with his offensive contributions, but his teammates would pick up the pace for a bit. 15 minutes after Voung found the back of the net, Junior Riley Stevens would do the same, assisted by freshman defender Lucas Albright.
The Cardinals rode that 2-0 lead into halftime.
Sun Prairie wasted no time getting the offense humming again in the second half. Just a minute into resumed play, Nathan Voung netted a goal, as assisted by his brother Gabe.
Nolan, who assisted on the inaugural goal of the game, scored one by himself 12 minutes later. It came in cleanup duty after Monona Grove's keeper made a tremendous save on a penalty kick attempt from Gabe Voung.
It was truly fitting that Gabe Voung scored the final goal of the game, netting it in the 71st minute thanks to an assist from senior Ben Rudnicki.
The Sun Prairie offense was truly firing on all cylinders. The Cardinals shredded Monona Grove's defense. Had their keeper not made eight saves in the contest, things could have ended far worse.
It was an outstanding performance from the Sun Prairie defense in the contest as well. The combined goalkeeping efforts from juniors Carsten Ganter and Ian Nelson only needed to make five saves. As was the case in the first week, the Cardinals absolutely dominated time of possession. This time around, however, Sun Prairie found much more success in scoring the ball.
With no Tuesday match next week, Sun Prairie has a bit of time to catch its breath before hosting Sauk Prairie Thursday, Sept. 2. Sauk Prairie has only played one game thus far, a 1-0 win over Madison East, but will have to play Oregon on Tuesday before traveling to Sun Prairie Thursday.