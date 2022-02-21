Week of 2/14/22

TUESDAY, FEB. 15-

Tuesday Maunesha: High Team Series - Patio Pounders, 1853. High Team Game - Hotmar Const, 682; Van Stenberg, 501.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16-

Wednesday A.M.: High Team Series - Spades, 1754. High Team Game - Spades, 633. Jonathan Schoemann, 499; Mike Ploc, 208; Jeanne Ploc, 200.

Wednesday Businessmen: High Team Series - Andy’s Excav, 2059. High Team Game - Andy’s Excav, 729. Jonathan Schoemann, 576 (216-213); Davin Gander, 516 (217); Jeff Leistico, 510.

THURSDAY, FEB. 17-

Thursday Twilite: High Team Series - Rhode Elect, 1265. High Team Game - Rhode Elect, 463. Sam Hensler, 495.

