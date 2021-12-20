The village of Marshall is now the fourth and last member of the Marshall EMS district that will walk away at the end of 2022.
Marshall was the final domino to fall as the village board voted unanimously at its Dec. 14 to leave the district at the end of next year.
The towns of Sun Prairie and Medina had already given notice that they will leave after 2022, and that they intend to join the Sun Prairie EMS district.
The town of York, meanwhile, has said it will leave Marshall EMS but has not yet determined whether it will contract with Sun Prairie EMS.
Neither did the Marshall Village Board say at its Dec. 14 meeting whether it intends to contract with Sun Prairie EMS.
The Marshall Village Board’s vote came after the Marshall EMS District’s fate was already sealed.
Once the three townships announced they would back out, the EMS district was headed toward dissolution. According to the contract between the four entities, the district could not stand with only one town or the village alone remaining.
“The attorney has advised us to withdraw to make it cleaner,” Village Administrator Judy Weter said.
“So, what you’re saying is the village has no recourse? We have no choice but to do this?” Village Board member Andrea Andrews asked.
“We do have choices,” Village Board member and EMS commission member Alan Pennock said. “We don’t have to go with the city of Sun Prairie.”
Sun Prairie EMS Director Brian Goff told the Marshall EMS Commission at its annual meeting in October, that the village could expect to pay about $126,000 for coverage in 2023 if it contracted with Sun Prairie EMS. And, Goff said that could rise to about $132,000 in 2024 and $145,000 in 2025. For those being transported, ambulance fees would range from $1,500 to $1,700, based on residency, plus $22 per mile. The Sun Prairie Common Council sets and periodically adjusts its ambulance fees.
The Marshall EMS District’s total 2022 budget, funded jointly by all four municipalities is about $286,000. That cost is split by population, with about 8,100 residents district-wide,
Marshall has the most residents in the district and will pay about 48.5% of budget in 2022, or about $139,000. The town of Sun Prairie will pay about 29.8%, or about $85,000. Medina will pay 17.4%, or about $49,600. York will pay about 4.2%, or about $12,000.
Andrews expressed concern that there wasn’t information presented regarding how much money it would cost if Marshall EMS was only covering the village.
Pennock contested that contracting with the city of Sun Prairie was “our very best option.” Without the towns of Sun Prairie, Medina and York in the district, the revenue from those townships through user fees will go away.
“I think it depends on what staff you want. If you want the same staff, their wages won’t drop,” Weter said.
“We still have to provide the same staff, service and wages. We won’t have the fees coming in anymore to cover the lost revenue,” Pennock agreed.
Andrews said she hoped the EMS commission looked at all the numbers and made sure it was the right decision and would not be “bringing the village in on the roller coaster of another municipality to cover us.” Andrews also questioned if officials were sure a potential Sun Prairie deal would be “more reliable.”
“It’s not so much that its more reliable. But, it’s paramedic level so it’s a higher level of service,” Village President Chris Campbell said.
Andrews also expressed concern that joining Sun Prairie EMS would “open the door to Sun Prairie taking over the fire department and police department” and that it would turn Marshall into a “suburb of Sun Prairie.”
“I don’t think there’s any intention on going any farther than this,” Campbell countered.
Andrew said she understands that Sun Prairie EMS requires all of its workers to have paramedic-level training, so Marshall would always have paramedics on the scene for an EMS call.
“I understand that, but I don’t think the whole financials were given. Based on the three municipalities not going with us, we weren’t given the financials,” Andrews said.
Allain said keeping a full staff may be an issue, going forward.
“A lot of people have been leaving. A couple of quality people just left,” Pennock agreed.
This is not the first time in recent years that Marshall has weighed merging with a neighboring EMS service.
In 2017, Marshall backed out of a study that could have led to a merger with the Deer-Grove and Cambridge Area EMS departments. This was months after the village of Marshall voted to separate its EMS from the towns of Medina, York and Sun Prairie in favor of going with its own EMS. That was ultimately rescinded when Marshall hired two full-time EMT-firefighters.