The final event for the 18-hole golfers of the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization on Tuesday, September 28, was Low Net/Low Putts. April Mickelson just barely edged out Sue Repyak by 2 strokes to capture Flight 1 and Cindy Hartman and Peggy Davis tied for Flight 2. Sue Repyak nailed low putts in Flight 1 and Cindy Hartman snagged low putts in Flight 2. Sue Repyak capped off her excellent round with a birdie on #12. There were 4 sunken approaches, Cindy Hartman, #5; April Mickelson, #6; Wendy Lehr, #8 and Charlene Cederberg, #9.
The 9-hole golfers also finished their season with Virginia Newcomb taking Flight 1, in second was a tie between Mary Ann Zwaska and Carol Schneider. Sue Adas took low putts honors with a tie for second between Evie Lund and Nikki Becker. In Flight 2 there was a tie for first between Lora Kautzer and Jackie Slinde. There was a 3-way tie for second place between Sue Buell, Chris Gardenier and Mary Heynis. Marg Stach took low putts for Flight 2 with second going to Sue Buell. Marie Brown took first place in Flight 3 and first place low putts went to Julie Clark. There were 2 sunken approaches in the 9-hole group, the first was on #3 by Nikki Becker and the second on #9 by Sue Adas. There were no birdies to report.
Bridge was in full force once again this week with Patricia Cook in first, Jan Niebler in second, Joyce Gehler in third and Marlene Lee in fourth. The Euchre group also played with a tie for first place between Sue Adas and Jackie Slinde. In second was Bernadine Christianson and Pat New in third. The LRCCWO will continue playing cards this fall following prescheduled luncheons over the winter months. These luncheons will be announced in the paper. Signups are typically one month in advance but a contact person will be also be listed for each event.