Waterloo's plans for Homecoming were soured on Monday, Sept. 27. Originally, the plan was to host Eastern Suburban Conference foe Dodgeland. Instead, the Trojans were forced to cancel due to low numbers related to health and safety precautions. Waterloo head coach and athletic director Dave Frisell had to hop on the phones immediately to find an opponent. Thankfully, the mad dash yielded results.
The Pirates will now host the Milwaukee Academy of Science on Friday, Oct. 1 for Homecoming. The Novas are one of three independent teams in the state of Wisconsin, meaning they do not belong to a conference. The Novas have played just two games this season, losing both. Most recently, they lost 28-6 to Milwaukee Hamilton on Thursday, Sept. 23.
The game is set for a 7:00 p.m. CDT kickoff at Waterloo High School.