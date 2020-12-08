The Waterloo boys basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with an overtime loss and a convincing win.
PARDEEVILLE 48
WATERLOO 44 (OT)
Pardeeville shot eight free throws in overtime and made five of them to defeat the Waterloo boys basketball team 48-44 in the season opener for both teams Dec. 1.
In the first-ever boys basketball game played in the new Waterloo Fieldhouse, the Pirates trailed 18-13 at halftime, but put up 30 points in the second half. Junior guard Eugene Wolff led the Pirates with 19 points, and forced overtime with a 3-pointer that was seven feet beyond the arc with seven seconds left in regulation.
"He shot it near the volleyball line," Waterloo head coach Trevor Deppe said. "He played a good game tonight, but he can play even better. We started to make some plays defensively and that led to some easy transitions. We were a different team in the second half. We picked up our defense and it resulted in some good looks."
That defensive faltered in the extra frame.
"We got sloppy on defense trying to make the hero play, and got in some foul trouble," Deppe said. "They shot eight free throws compared to us shooting four. But the kids were happy to play a game before anything (COVID-related) happens. We'll have to rebound back for Johnson Creek."
Senior Caleb Hager added eight points, while senior Blake Huebner and junior Ian Ritter contributed seven in the loss.
Waterloo travels to Johnson Creek on Monday. Tipoff is 7:15 p.m.
PARDEEVILLE 48, WATERLOO 44, OT
Pardeeville 18 25 5 — 48
Waterloo 13 30 1 — 44
Pardeeville (fg ft-fta pts) — Hohn 1 0-0 3, Freye 4 5-8 13, Smith 2 0-2 4, Seth 1 1-2 3, Burns 1 3-5 6, Guenther 2 8-10 12, Schommer 3 1-1 7. Totals 14 18-28 48
Waterloo — Hager 3 0-3 8, Huebner 3 1-1 7, Tschanz 0 0-1 1, Wolff 7 4-8 19, Ritter 3 1-4 7, Wollin 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 6-17 44
3-point goals — P (Hohn 1, Burns 1), W (Hager 2, Wolff 1, Wollin 1). Total fouls — P 15, W 15. Fouled out — Hager.
WATERLOO 54
JOHNSON CREEK 37
Wolff led all scorers with 23 points as Waterloo's boys basketball team beat Johnson Creek 54-37 on Monday night.
Wolff scored 10 points in the first half to help the Pirates take a 26-14 lead into halftime. He poured in 13 more after the break including a 3-pointer to propel Waterloo to an 18-point victory.
"Our second half was a lot better," Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said. "We were a little bit more aggressive on defense. You can tell by the fouls. Other than Eugene, we had very balanced scoring. Once we get some of these other guys going, we can be a tough team to compete against, if we can have three or four guys in double digits."
Hager, Huebner, Brody Tschanz and Addison Hensler all chipped in six points for the Pirates (1-1).
Freshman guard Dylan Bredlow paced Johnson Creek with nine points.
WATERLOO 54, JOHNSON CREEK 37
Waterloo 26 28 — 54
Johnson Creek 14 23 — 37
Waterloo (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 2 2-2 6, Huebner 3 0-0 6, Tschanz 2 2-5 6, Wolff 9 4-5 23, Hensler 2 2-2 6, Wollin 2 1-4 5, Setz 0 1-2 1, Fiedorowicz 0 1-2 1 Totals 20 13-22 54
Johnson Creek — Berres 3 0-2 8, Walling 0 5-6 5, Hartz 3 1-3 7, Dy. Bredlow 4 1-2 9, Peralta 0 1-2 1, Da. Bredlow 3 1-2 7 Totals 13 9-17 37
3-point goals — W 1 (Wolff 1), JC 2 (Berres 2). Total fouls — W 14, JC 18. Fouled out — Da. Bredlow.
Up Next
Waterloo travels to Beaver Dam Saturday. The non-conference game begins at 7:15 p.m. The Pirates then open Capitol South Conference play on Monday, Dec. 14 hosting Belleville in a 7:30 p.m. start at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
"It's going to be a good experience, going against a quicker team like that," Deppe said of playing Beaver Dam. "That's only going to prepare us for New Glarus and Marshall, the top two teams in our conference."
