Jack Nikolay’s three-point play with 3.3 seconds remaining led Cambridge to a 59-58 comeback victory over visiting Marshall in a pre-Christmas Capitol South Conference game played Monday at Knoblauch Gymnasium.
Following two missed free throws, Nikolay, a first-team All-Cap. South selection last season, drove the lane and made a running layup while being fouled by Bryce Frank to tie the game at 58 with just over 3 seconds left. Following a timeout, Nikolay buried the free throw for the game winner.
Marshall (4-3 overall, 1-1 Cap. South) took the lead with 7 minutes, 25 seconds remaining on a pair of Reid Truschinski free throws. But never led by more than seven the remainder of the game after going just 6-of-14 at the line over that span.
“We lost by a point. If you make free throws, you win the game,” said Marshall head coach Dan Denniston. “It’s extremely disappointing, that’s a game we should’ve won.”
The Blue Jays (2-2, 1-1) never would have been in a position to win had it not been for the shooting of Max Heth. The junior forward connected on four 3-pointers and scored 18 of his team-high 20 points in the second half.
“He had an outstanding game,” Denniston said of Heth. “He shot the light’s out.”
Marshall took a 29-25 lead into the halftime break. Coming out of the locker room they began feeding Truschinski, and the big man didn’t disappoint. The 6-foot-5 junior scored eight of the Cardinals first 10 points of the half, finishing with 20 in the second half and a career-high 30.
“We need more than two kids to step up and make some plays,” Denniston said, in reference to only Truschinski and junior Craig Ward (14 points) being the only players in double figures.
“He can score inside, he can hit the 3, he can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket, and for a big player he’s a great free throw shooter, so he’s a hard guy to guard,” said Jeffery of Truschinski.
Two Truschinksi free throws gave the Cards a 58-54 advantage with :26.9 remaining, but Schroeder answered on the other end with a basket in the point to bring the Blue Jays back within one score.
Forced to foul, Cambridge put Cole Denniston on the free throw line with 9 seconds to go, but the junior missed both attempts in the double bonus leaving the door open for the Blue Jays.
Nikolay then drove in for the game-winner.
Nikolay finished with 14 points, while Trey Colts and Schroeder contributed nine and seven points, respectively, for the Blue Jays.
CAMBRIDGE 59, MARSHALL 58
Marshall 29 29 — 58
Cambridge 25 34 — 59
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 2 3-4 7, Frank 0 0-4 0, Ward 3 5-6 14, Hornby 1 1-1 3, Denniston 1 0-2 3, Truschinski 10 8-11 30. Totals — 17 18-30 58.
Cambridge — Nikolay 4 4-6 14, Heth 7 2-2 20, Harrison 1 1-1 3, Ez. Stein 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 3 1-3 7, Colts 4 0-0 9, Kozler 1 0-0 2, Frey 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 8-12 59.
3-point goals — M 5 (Ward 2, Truschinski 2, Denniston 1); C 7 (Heth 4, Nikolay 2, Colts 1). Total fouls — M 18; C 27. Fouled out — Frank, Ward.
Marshall 59 Parkview 35
Denniston scored 11 points to lead a balanced Marshall scoring attack in a 14-point non-conference win over Orfordville Parkview in a game played Dec. 19 in Cambridge.
Michael Lutz also reached double digits with 10, while Jaxon Hornby added nine and Truschinski chipped in eight as the Cardinals won for the third time in four games.
Connor Simonson paced Parkview with 10.
MARSHALL 59
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 35
Parkview 15 20 — 35
Marshall 33 20 — 59
Parkview (fg ft-fta pts) — Tr. Oswald 0 2-2 2. Ty. Oswald 3 0-0 6, Simonson 2 5-6 10, Flood-Elyafi 1 3-3 5, Crane 2 0-2 4, Schwartzlow 1 2-6 4, Vogt 0 1-2 1, Brown 0 3-4 3, Landis 0 0-2 0. Totals — 9 16-27 35.
Marshall — Siedschlag 2 0-0 5, Hellenbrand 0 0-1 0, Lutz 5 0-0 10, Frank 1 0-0 2, Ward 2 2-2 7, Hornby 4 0-0 9, Bello 2 1-3 5, Denniston 4 0-0 11, Petersen 0 0-2 0, Truschinski 4 0-0 8. Totals — 25 3-11 59.
3-point goals — OP (1 Simonson 1); M 6 (Denniston 3, Siedschlag 1, Ward 1, Hornby 1). Total fouls — OP 16; M 21. Fouled out — Siedschlag, Petersen.
Lake Mills 62 Marshall 47
Lutz led the Cards with 15 points while Truschinski added 10 off the bench.
Senior forward Charlie Bender led the way for the L-Cats with a game-high 21 points. Senior guard Drew Stoddard scored 17 points — including three 3-pointers in the first half. Senior forward Jaxson Retrum added 14 points on seven made field goals.
Charlie Bender led the L-Cats with a game-high 21.
LAKE MILLS 62, MARSHALL 47
Marshall 24 23 — 47
Lake Mills 31 31 — 62
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 1-2 15, Frank 0 0-2 0, Ward 4 0-1 8, Hornby 1 2-2 5, Denniston 2 4-5 9, Grady 0 0-1 0, Petersen 4 2-2 10. Totals — 17 9-15 47.
Lake Mills — Stoddard 5 4-5 17, Carrigan 3 1-2 8, Wilke 0 0-2 0, Foster 1 0-3 2, Retrum 7 0-0 14, Bender 8 4-4 21. Totals — 24 9-16 62.
3-point goals — M 4 (Lutz 2, Hornby 1, Denniston 1); LM 5 (Stoddard 3, Carrigan 1, Bender 1). Total fouls — M 14; LM 15.
Up Next
Marshall will paly two games over the holiday break, traveling to Fall River Dec. 28 (at 2:30 p.m.) and to Cambria-Friesland Dec. 30 (at 2 p.m.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.