It’s finally happened.
All my hard work, the thousands of stories I’ve written, photographs upon photographs I’ve snapped, and numerous pages I have laid out over the last three decades have been noticed.
In two weeks I will be leaving the newspaper business, my profession over the last 30 years of my life, to begin what I believe is my final work-related chapter: Director of Media Relations for the Sycamore Slooflirpa semi-professional baseball team in northern Illinois.
The roaming of the sidelines every fall Friday night and Saturday afternoon, the November-to-March of smelling burned popcorn in gymnasiums and sweating in streamy swimming pools after coming in from sub-zero temperatures, will soon end for me.
My final assignments will come over the next few weeks where I will get my last taste of high school athletics — probably watching an event in not-so-favorable weather conditions — boy, I will not miss that.
This has been a dream-in-the-making for me, as baseball is my No. 1 love when it comes to sports and sports coverage.
It all began a few summers back during one of my many roles serving as Director of American Legion Regional Tournaments in the southeast part of the state. I received a call just after March 1 from Slooflirpa General Manager Uoytog Ah, the former GM of the famed Yomiuri Giants of the Japanese Baseball League.
Sycamore will play in the first Heartland of America Homer Association (HAHA) league, funded by the Ricketts Family, owners of my favorite professional team, the Chicago Cubs.
There’s simply too many people to thank, so I’ll just say Thank You to everyone who has read my work. And, if you’re wondering or have been googling as to what a Slooflirpa is, it’s April Fools spelled backwards. Got Ya!
P.S. Uoytog Ah spelled backwards is Got You, Ha!
Thanks for having a sense of humor. See you next week when I return from vacation — that’s not a joke.
Editor’s Note: This column originally ran in the April 1, 2011 edition of the Daily Jefferson County Union. It was revived to show the lighter side of things. I hope you enjoyed.
