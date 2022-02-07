Some area students have been named to honors lists while others have received their degrees.
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Minnesota State University, Mankato, recently announced its dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
Hannah Schultz, Marshall, was one of 1,054 students who qualified for the high honor list by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average. There were 3,655 students total who received honors.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Edgewood College
Edgewood College in Madison recently announced its dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester. The dean’s list included Gabriella Campos, Marshall, and Sydney Schonhoff, Reeseville.
UW-Whitewater
The University of Wisconsin recently released its 2021 winter graduates list, which included five students from either Marshall or Waterloo.
Graduates from Marshall included: Fai Haw, bachelors in music; Lucas Hines, master of science in engineering in professional studies and Joel Thorsen, bachelor of business administration in general management.
Graduates from Waterloo included: Joey Lauth, who graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in political science and Katelyn Studener, who graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in chemistry.
UW-Eau Claire
Alanna Huggett, arts and sciences, earned a bachelor of arts in English and Latin American studies.