One week after costing Marshall a share of the Capitol South title with a 10-1 road win, Belleville returned to Marshall and ended the Cardinals’ season with a 6-0 victory in a Division 3 regional opener on Thursday at Firemen’s Park.
Trevor Syse threw six shutout innings for Belleville (8-9, 4-6 Capitol South), allowing four hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Carson Syse pitched a scoreless seventh in relief.
Marshall starter Haiden Nolden was perfect through four innings, but couldn’t survive a disastrous fifth.
The Wildcats picked up their first hit of the game on Aiden Keyes’ ground ball single to left to lead off the rally, and Nolden’s pickoff attempt moments later was wild. Syse showed bunt on a 3-0 count to draw in the infield, and Keyes stole third with nobody covering the base. Keyes scored off a squeeze bunt for a hit to break the scoreless tie.
Belleville scored again on a fluky play when Andrew Ace called for time in the batter’s box — but wasn’t awarded it — and made a last-second decision to swing at Nolden’s delivery and managed a shallow single to right.
The Wildcats took a 4-0 lead on a two-run error, and a sacrifice fly made it 5-0.
Collin Peterson pitched the final two innings in relief and allowed one run on two hits for Marshall (8-10, 7-3 Capitol South).
Belleville stole eight bases during the two scoring rallies. Marshall committed three errors. Offensively, the Cardinals stranded seven base runners and had one inning end on the base paths in a rundown between third and home plate. They put pressure on Trevor Syse early, with runners on the corners in each of the first two innings. Each time, Syse pitched out of the jams with strikeouts.
BELLEVILLE 6, MARSHALL 0
Belleville*000*051*0*—*6*5*0
Marshall*000*000*0*—*0*4*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: T. Syse (W; 6-4-0-0-9-3), C. Syse (1-0-0-0-1-0); M: Nolden (L; 5-3-5-4-5-3), Peterson (2-2-1-1-0-0).
Leading hitters - B (Boyum RBI, Desmett RBI, Ace RBI, Conner RBI)