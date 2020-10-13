Madison College’s ESports season kicked off as 13 student-athletes competed in their first matchups last week.
The new WolfPack program led by co-head coaches Joe Hanson and Bill Kegler, a native of Waterloo.
Kegler was the Madison College head men’s basketball coach for two seasons, leading the WolfPack to a 38-21 (.644) record from 2016-18. He was named the North Central Community College Conference Coach of the Year following the 2017-18 season. Kegler spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach under Scot Vesterdahl.
Prior to coaching, Kegler played on the UW-La Crosse men’s basketball team from 2004-2008 as a forward. He participated in one of their most successful seasons in 20 years. He served as team captain his senior season, and organized pre-season conditioning and strength training sessions for the team. In addition to these accomplishments, Kegler also was a recipient of the UW-La Crosse Men’s Basketball Dedication and Team Unity Award, and was nominated to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference All-Sportsmanship Team.
A 2004 WHS graduate, Kegler graduated from UW-La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Science with a major in Sport Management (2008), and earned his Masters of Recreation, Sport, and Tourism at the University of Illinois Global Campus (2011).
The new WolfPack program had matches against Super Smash Bros. (Switch) and Rocket League (PC) on Oct. 6, followed by events in Overwatch (PC) and Madden NFL 21 (PS4) on Oct. 8.
Madison College’s ESports was originally scheduled to begin in September, but the NJCAAE, which governs ESports at the junior college level, pushed back the start date due to COVID.
