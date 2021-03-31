Marshall’s Craig Ward had a terrific junior season, and it got a whole lot better.
Ward, a 6-foot-1 guard, was named to the 2020-2021 Associated Press All-State Boys Basketball Team for the first time in his career. Ward earned Honorable Mention recognition.
Among Ward’s accomplishments this season were being named the Capitol South Conference Player of the Year, Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division 4 First Team, becoming the 12th player in Marshall boys basketball history to score 1,000 points, and the biggest — leading the Cardinals to a share of the Capitol South title.
Ward was named the unanimous Capitol South Conference Player of the Year after averaging 18.7 points per game (scoring 449 points in 24 games), while also handing out a team-high 59 assists. He also made 48 3-pointers, grabbed 95 rebounds and made 29 steals. On Jan. 14, he became just the 12th player in Marshall boys basketball history to score 1,000 points in an 81-76 double-overtime win over Wisconsin Heights at JustAGame Fieldhouse.
He’ll enter his senior season with 1,219 points, which currently ranks fourth on the program’s all-time list.
Brandin Podziemski, a 6-6 senior forward from Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies, was named Wisconsin’s AP Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Nick Bennett, who led Racine St. Catherine’s to the Division 3 state championship, earned Coach of the Year honors.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Brandin Podziemski, St. John’s Northwestern Academies
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nick Bennett, Racine St. Catherine’s
FIRST TEAM
Player Ht. Wt. High School
*Tyrese Hunter 6-1 Sr. Racine St. Catherine’s
*David Joplin 6-7 Sr. Brookfield Central
*Brandin Podziemski 6-6 Sr. St. John’s NW Academies
Kamari McGee 6-0 Sr. Racine St. Catherine’s
Preston Ruedinger 6-2 Sr. Oshkosh Lourdes Academy
*unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Hayden Doyle 6-2 Sr. Brookfield East
Cam Palesse 6-5 Sr. Waukesha West
Jackson Paveletzke 6-1 Jr. Kimberly
Seth Trimble 6-3 Jr. Menomonee Falls
Donald McHenry 6-4 Sr. Milw. Academy of Science
THIRD TEAM
Cade Meyer 6-8 Sr. Monroe
Max Weisbrod 6-3 Jr. DeForest
Kobe Johnson 6-5 Sr. Chippewa Falls
Jayden Jackson 6-3 Sr. Whitefish Bay
FOURTH TEAM
Adam Larson 6-9 Sr. Fennimore
Charlie Bender 6-3 Sr. Lake Mills
Mason Dorn 6-1 Sr. Seymour
Zac Johnson 6-3 Sr. River Falls
Antuan Nesbitt 6-4 Sr. The Prairie School
High Honorable Mention
(received at least one vote)
Nate Abel, sr. Beaver Dam; Mason Dopirak, sr., Manitowoc Lincoln; Luke Haertle, jr., Lake Country Lutheran; Clayton Jenny, sr. Edgerton; Johnny Kinziger, so., DePere; Carter Lancaster, sr., Darlington; Gavin McGrath, sr., Onalaska; Milan Momcilovic, so., Pewaukee; Brian Parzych, sr., Wauwatosa East; Donavan Short, jr., Denmark; Casey Verhagen, jr., Sheboygan Lutheran.
Honorable mention
(Geographically represented list that draws from each region)
Andrew Alia, jr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Grant Asman, sr., Kimberly; Jameer Barker, sr., Racine St. Catherine’s; Joey Berezowitz, sr., Burlington; Drew Biber, sr., Cedarburg; Levi Birkholz, so., Lakeside Lutheran; Quentin Bolton, sr., Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Will Boser, jr., Eau Claire Memorial; Jack Campion, jr., Milton; Victor Desmond, sr., Onalaska; Jake Dietz, sr., Neenah; Dillon Garthwaite, jr., Dodgeville; Peter Gustafson, sr., Monticello; Sam Haese, sr., Wrightstown; Luke Healy, sr., Hudson; Hunter Ingles, sr., Winneconne; Jalen Keago, sr., Oshkosh North; Andrew Keller, jr., Waunakee; Sam Kick, sr., Onalaska; Chad Kron, sr., Eau Claire North; Peyton Kuhn, Sr., Medford; Logan Landers, sr., Cedarburg; Carson Leuzinger, jr., Monroe; Dylan Lisitza, sr., Wisconsin Rapids; Cael McGee, sr., Stoughton; Noah Miller, sr., Ozaukee. Jack Misky, sr., Cuba City; Richie Murphy, sr., Cameron; Ben Nau, sr., Brookfield Central; Max Nelson, jr., Appleton North; Ben Olson, jr., Sun Prairie; Luke Pautz, jr., Manitowoc Roncalli; Gavin Proudfoot, jr., Onalaska Luther; Hank Reader, sr., Bangor; Tanner Resch, sr., Sussex Hamilton; Jack Rose, jr., Westosha Central; Gabe Siler, sr., St. Croix Central; Jasin Sinani, sr., Oak Creek; Marcus Tomashek, jr., Ashwaubenon; Matt Waldera, sr., Blair-Taylor; Craig Ward, jr., Marshall; Brenden Weis, sr., Janesville Parker; Barrett Witt, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Mac Wrecke, so., Arrowhead; Hunter Wright, sr., Auburndale.
