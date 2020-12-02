When the Marshall girls basketball team walked off the Baraboo High School court after suffering a 50-34 loss to Platteville in the WIAA Division 3 sectional championship game back on March 7, it was the first time several of the current Cardinal players had their season end somewhere other than the Resch Center in Green Bay — and without hoisting a gold ball.
Going into the 2020-21 season the goal is simple: win a state championship and once again hoist a gold ball, the third in the last four years and for the fifth time in program history.
“We hope so,” said Doug Pickarts, in his second season as head coach at Marshall. “We have quite a few kids back from last year; I’ve actually noticed there’s more intensity in the practices that we did have.”
While this is only Pickarts’ second season leading Marshall, it’s his 31st overall coaching high school girls basketball in Wisconsin. He previously coached at DeForest and Barneveld. In all, Pickarts has a record of 473-237 which ranks 17th all-time on the Wisconsin girls basketball coaching wins list; he is just three wins away from moving past Lindy Kemp (Brookfield East) for 16th place.
“I don’t know if they really knew what to expect (last year), we did have a lot of kids to replace, even though we had Anna (Lutz), Laura (Nickel) and Mya (Andrews), not a lot of those other kids saw a lot of varsity action when the game was still meaningful. Whereas this year we have six of our top eight kids back,” said Pickarts.
Lutz, Nickel and Andrews, otherwise known as Marshall’s Big 3, return with a ton of experience. All three seniors have started since their freshman season and together have a record of 74-8, which includes three straight Capitol South Conference championships and Division 3 state titles in 2018 and 2019.
In his three decades as a head coach, Pickarts admits he has had a number of great players, but never two as talented as Lutz and Nickel — who both recently received Division 1 scholarships — at the same time.
Lutz, a 6-foot-1 power forward, will play at UW-Milwaukee following graduation. Lutz became the program’s all-time leading scorer last season and enters her senior year with 1,479 career points, 649 rebounds and 148 blocks. Last season she averaged 23 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, led the team with 47 blocks and added 65 assists and 51 steals en route to being named the Capitol South Player of the Year for a second straight season.
Nickel, a 6-0 guard/forward, signed her National of Letter of Intent to Northern Illinois last month. Nickel became the sixth member of the MHS 1,000-point club and has 1,051 points, 516 rebounds, 202 assists and 142 steals going into ‘20-21. Last season she averaged 15.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, dished out 79 assists and made 48 steals to earn first-team All-CSC honors.
“I don’t remember having two kids of that caliber at the same time,” said Pickarts. “I’ve never had two D-I kids on the same team.”
Lutz was named Third Team All-State while Nickel earned Honorable Mention recognition by the Associated Press at the end of last season.
Andrews, a 5-9 guard, was named to the Capitol South second team after leading Marshall in assists (80) and steals (55) while averaging 6.2 ppg and 3.6 rpg.
“Mya is so athletic and so intelligent. She’s one of our best defenders, doesn’t look to score as much as she should, and understands what we need to do to win. Since she’s a point guard she’s kind of my leader on the floor,” said Pickarts of Andrews.
The fourth starter returning is Abby Ward. The 5-9 junior guard earned honorable mention Capitol South honors after averaging 7.7 ppg, which included leading the team with 32 3-pointers while adding 52 rebounds, 65 assists and 42 steals.
“Abby’s a terrific outside shooter and is one of those kids that will loosen up the defense, if you leave her alone she’s going to hurt you,” said Pickarts. “She’s another kid that wants to be successful and wants to play some kind of ball at the next level.”
Sophomore Halle Weisensel was thrust into action as a freshman last season and was up to the challenge. The 5-5 shooting guard averaged 2.4 points while hitting 11 3-pointers.
“Boy, she worked hard in the offseason,” Pickarts said of Weisensel. “She’s another kid that can shoot the 3 and now has a year of experience under her belt.”
Another freshman that played well in her first year of high school basketball was Allie Rateike, a 5-6 shooting guard.
“She saw limited time but has come back and looks really good,” said Pickarts.
The Marshall roster also includes Skyla Michalak, a 5-5 senior who missed all of last season with a knee injury, along with senior Kiana Hellenbrand (5-8); sophomores Kaitlin Jesberger (5-6) and Grace Hellenbrand (5-5), and freshmen Wynn Held (5-2), who Pickarts describes as a quick guard who can shoot from 3-point range, and Mollie Fritter (5-8).
“We feel confident with our role players that they can shoot from the outside,” Pickarts said.
Marshall has won 33 straight Capitol South games dating back to the 2016-17 season — before any of the current players were in high school — and has won over 90% of its games over the last three seasons, making them once again the team to beat in not only the league but in the state in their division.
Speaking of divisions, the Cardinals move from Division 3 to Division 4 this season, creating another challenge.
“New Glarus has a lot of kids back from last year, Jaylynn Benson is a terrific player, Belleville has the post kid (junior Callie Smith) back but they lost a couple of seniors, and then Waterloo has everyone back, they just have to learn how to win in the conference,” said Pickarts.
The Cardinals are using any practice facilities possible, from Cambridge to Lodi.
“We’re going to have to be really creative,” said Pickarts. “We’ve had a few practices at Marshall, but they’re one-on-one with only one coach in the gym because of Dane County’s restrictions.”
Pickarts was unsure if Marshall would ever play a home game this season, so as of right now most, if not all, games will be played on the road.
According to Pickarts, Marshall is still looking for games as its 24-game schedule is not currently filled.
“Each time I email teams I say we have to play at their place, which I hope is a selling point,” he added.
Marshall opens the 2020-21 season, of course on the road, traveling to Columbus tonight. The battle of Cardinals starts at 7:30 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Marshall’s schedule is not complete, therefore, it is not part of this story. It will run in a future edition once finalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.