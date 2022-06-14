As the undefeated Capitol - South conference champions in 2022, it makes sense that the Waterloo softball team covered the postseason all-conference list. In all, seven Pirates took home honors of some degree. They were headlined by senior second baseman Michaela Riege, who took home Player of the Year. Let's see who else made the cut.
1st team all-conference
Michaela Riege, senior, second base (Player of the Year)
The 1st team honor is the third of Riege's decorated career. She attained the honor both as a freshman and junior as well (her sophomore season was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
It's hard to argue Riege's position as conference player of the year, as well. She led the conference champion Pirates in total hits (38), singles (27), and RBIs (31). She posted a ridiculous batting average of .603 to go along with a .662 on-base percentage and a .905 slugging percentage.
She heads to Bryant & Stratton College as one of the more dedicated Pirates of her generation, having found the spoils of success both on the softball diamond and the volleyball court.
Ava Jaehnke, junior, shortstop
Jaehnke, the sole junior chosen to be a captain for this year's squad, earned a spot as one of the team's leaders thanks to her reliability both at the plate and on the field.
She led the squad in homeruns with five and triples with four. Her performance at the plate is best recognized by her slugging percentage, which came out to 1.016 by the season's end. She also put up a batting average of .540 and an on-base percentage of .610. Jaehnke's knack for getting on base allowed her to lead the team in runs scored with 39.
Jaehnke also served as the Pirates' shortstop all season. She had just one error all year for a fielding percentage of .980.
Katrina Freund, sophomore, first base
The sophomore first baseman carried a heavy stick when approaching the plate this season. She mashed three homers, led the team in doubles with nine, and was second in RBIs with 30.
She posted a season batting average of .603, tied for best on the team. She also had an on-base percentage of .641 and a slugging percentage of .948.
Quinnly Hush, senior, third base
Hush was yet another reliable bat in the Pirates' lineup. For the year, she contributed 30 hits (seven of which were doubles), 20 RBIs, and 22 runs scored. She had a batting average of .455, a clean on-base percentage of .500, and a slugging percentage of .591.
She held her own on the hot corner at third base as well. She had just four errors on 36 total chances on the year for a fielding percentage of .908. She produced 15 putouts and 23 assists.
Brenna Huebner, sophomore, catcher
Huebner was ridiculously reliable as the Pirates' backstop this season. Despite having two fireball pitchers in juniors Sophia Schneider and Grace Marty throwing at her, Huebner had only five passed balls all year. She also caught seven runners stealing.
She cold hold her own at the plate, as well. She got 17 hits on the year, coming around to score six times and pushing 13 RBIs across the plate. She finished the season with a .340 batting average to go along with a .444 on-base percentage and a .480 slugging percentage.
2nd team all-conference
Abbie Gier, senior, center field
The highlight of Gier's senior campaign has to be the Marshall game from April 28. The senior outfielder mashed two homers in that matchup, her only two of the season.
Outside of her massive production against Waterloo's rival that day, Gier cobbled together a strong senior season. She turned 23 hits into 20 RBIs and 24 runs scored. She was often reliable for extra bases, too, as she had seven doubles and two triples. She produced a season batting average of .383, an on-base percentage of .464, and a slugging percentage of .667.
Sophia Schneider, junior, right field/pitcher
Schneider pulled double duty for Waterloo this season, spending time both in the outfield and in the pitching circle. As evidenced by her all-conference selection, she was a reliable cog in the machine at both spots.
Schneider logged 32 and 1/3 innings pitched, leading the team in strikeouts with 48. She allowed 26 runs for an ERA of 5.63. She held opponents to a batting average of .195.
She proved to be a problem for opponents at the plate, as well. She put up 22 hits this season, which turned into 18 RBIs and 13 runs scored. Schneider also mashed three homeruns on the year. She finished with a batting average of .333, an on-base percentage of .384, and a slugging percentage of .530.
--
Full 2022 Capitol - South all-conference teams:
1st team-
Michaela Riege, senior, Waterloo
Ava Jaehnke, junior, Waterloo
Katrina Freund, sophomore, Waterloo
Quinnly Hush, senior, Waterloo
Brenna Huebner, sophomore, Waterloo
Josi Mender, junior, Marshall
Zara Quam, junior, Marshall
Allie Rateike, junior, Marshall
Halle Weisensel, junior, Marshall
Kate Downing, senior, Cambridge
Saveea Freeland, sophomore, Cambridge
Emma Nottestad, senior, Cambridge
2nd team-
Abbie Gier, senior, Waterloo
Sophia Schneider, junior, Waterloo
Kaitlin Jesberger, junior, Marshall
Sydney Stuntebeck, freshman, Marshall
Audiranne Keiler, senior, Cambridge
Kayla Roidt, junior, Cambridge
Hannah Larson, junior, Cambridge
Makayla Westphal, junior, Wisconsin Heights
Emily VanRiper, junior, Wisconsin Heights
Daryn Schaefer, senior, Wisconsin Heights
Kailey Prochaska, junior, Belleville
Mickey Stampfl, senior, Belleville
Honorable Mention-
Ashley Mickelson, senior, Wisconsin Heights
Player of the Year: Michaela Riege, Waterloo
Pitcher of the Year: Emma Nottestad, Cambridge