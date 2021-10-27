Oct. 28 Marshall Waterloo Art & Life Calendar

MARSHALL Thursdays: Library wStory Time
The Marshall Public Library holds Story Time at 10 a.m. on Thursdays. Bring your toddlers and join in music, stories and an activity. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Mondays: Senior Aerobics
The Marshall Public Library offers free Senior Aerobics at 10 a.m. on Mondays. This is a low impact (seated or standing) exercise class for seniors 55 and older. Increase your flexibility and tone your muscles with easy to follow exercises. Marshall EMS will also do blood pressure checks at no cost. More information: (608) 655-3123.
Oct. 28: Drive-thru Spaghetti Dinner
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison St., in Marshall is hosting a Drive-through Spaghetti Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. More information: 608-655-4246.
Nov. 8: Culver’s Night
Dine in, carry out, or drive through Culver’s in Sun Prairie on Monday, Nov. 8th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to help support the Marshall Scholarship Foundation. A portion of the sales will be donated to help raise funds for scholarships for our Marshall High School Seniors.
WATERLOO Thursdays: Waterloo Farmers Market in the Park
The Waterloo Farmers Market takes place every Thursday through October from 3-7 p.m. at Waterloo Firemans Park, 500 North Park Ave.
