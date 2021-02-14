MARSHALL CARDINALS

ROSENDALE — Call it revenge or redemption, either way Marshall will take it.

The second-seeded Cardinals, ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Division 3 poll, built a comfortable halftime lead and never looked back, upending top-seeded Laconia 53-35 in Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 regional championship game played in Rosendale.

The win avenged a 39-30 loss to the Spartans just two weeks ago, a game that ultimately cost Marshall the No. 1 seed when seeding occurred.

Like a broken record nobody has trouble listening to, Marshall was led by its “Big 3” of seniors Anna Lutz, Mya Andrews and Laura Nickel. Lutz scored a game-high 21 points, while both Andrews and Nickel contributed 11.

The win was the 95th the trio earned together.

It was the third year in a row that Laconia’s season ended at the hands of Marshall: the Cardinals defeated the Spartans in the Division 3 state championship game in 2019, and last year Marshall won 57-40 in the sectional semifinals.

Emma Mulder led Laconia (19-7) with 15.

Up Next

Marshall (21-3) advanced to sectional play and will be joined in its D3 quadrant by Lodi, Prairie du Chien and Lake Mills, with the teams being seeded Sunday and sectional games played Thursday and Saturday.

MARSHALL 53, LACONIA 35

Marshall 27 26 — 53

Laconia 17 18 — 35

Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Wynn 0 1-2 1, Lutz 7 6-6 21, Andrews 4 3-4 11, Rateike 1 1-2 3, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Nickel 4 2-4 11, Ward 1 1-2 3. Totals — 18 14-20 53.

Laconia — Johannes 2 1-4 5, Smit 1 0-1 2, Mulder 5 0-0 15, Rens 2 5-6 11, Gosse 0 2-4 2. Totals — 10 8-15 35.

3-point goals — M 3 (Lutz 1, Weisensel 1, Nickel 1); L 7 (Mulder 5, Rens 2). Total fouls — M 16; L 17.

