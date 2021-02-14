ROSENDALE — Call it revenge or redemption, either way Marshall will take it.
The second-seeded Cardinals, ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press Division 3 poll, built a comfortable halftime lead and never looked back, upending top-seeded Laconia 53-35 in Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 regional championship game played in Rosendale.
The win avenged a 39-30 loss to the Spartans just two weeks ago, a game that ultimately cost Marshall the No. 1 seed when seeding occurred.
Like a broken record nobody has trouble listening to, Marshall was led by its “Big 3” of seniors Anna Lutz, Mya Andrews and Laura Nickel. Lutz scored a game-high 21 points, while both Andrews and Nickel contributed 11.
The win was the 95th the trio earned together.
It was the third year in a row that Laconia’s season ended at the hands of Marshall: the Cardinals defeated the Spartans in the Division 3 state championship game in 2019, and last year Marshall won 57-40 in the sectional semifinals.
Emma Mulder led Laconia (19-7) with 15.
Up Next
Marshall (21-3) advanced to sectional play and will be joined in its D3 quadrant by Lodi, Prairie du Chien and Lake Mills, with the teams being seeded Sunday and sectional games played Thursday and Saturday.
MARSHALL 53, LACONIA 35
Marshall 27 26 — 53
Laconia 17 18 — 35
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Wynn 0 1-2 1, Lutz 7 6-6 21, Andrews 4 3-4 11, Rateike 1 1-2 3, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Nickel 4 2-4 11, Ward 1 1-2 3. Totals — 18 14-20 53.
Laconia — Johannes 2 1-4 5, Smit 1 0-1 2, Mulder 5 0-0 15, Rens 2 5-6 11, Gosse 0 2-4 2. Totals — 10 8-15 35.
3-point goals — M 3 (Lutz 1, Weisensel 1, Nickel 1); L 7 (Mulder 5, Rens 2). Total fouls — M 16; L 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.