The Jefferson County Parks Department announced Wednesday morning that it will open all county trails in the north and south region.

“Some trails may be closed due to open water,” a press release stated. “Plowed fields may be rough. Please ride safely.”

The press release also encouraged staying on marked trails and to obey all signage.

For current information about the trails, call 920-699-7669. Snowmobile trails in adjoining counties may be closed. Trail users should check with each county to determine trail status.

