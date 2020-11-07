WIAA

Both Marshall and Waterloo learned who and where they will play their first-round WIAA playoff games.

Waterloo will play in Division 5. The Pirates (3-3) were awarded a No. 3 seed and will face a familiar foe, No. 2 Cambridge (4-2) on Friday, Nov. 13 in Cambridge. The Blue Jays defeated the Pirates 43-13 just two weeks ago. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. at Bob Nodolf Field.

Marshall will play in the Division 4 field. The Eastern Suburban Conference champions (6-0) earned a No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 New Holstein (4-3). The game will be played at at neutral site, Fall River, on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.

