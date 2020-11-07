Both Marshall and Waterloo learned who and where they will play their first-round WIAA playoff games.
Waterloo will play in Division 5. The Pirates (3-3) were awarded a No. 3 seed and will face a familiar foe, No. 2 Cambridge (4-2) on Friday, Nov. 13 in Cambridge. The Blue Jays defeated the Pirates 43-13 just two weeks ago. Kickoff will be 7 p.m. at Bob Nodolf Field.
Marshall will play in the Division 4 field. The Eastern Suburban Conference champions (6-0) earned a No. 2 seed and will play No. 3 New Holstein (4-3). The game will be played at at neutral site, Fall River, on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.