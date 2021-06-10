LAKE MILLS — Marshall’s boys track and field team finished sixth while the girls finished eighth at the Capitol Conference track and field meet on Monday.
Junior Canon Siedschlag led the boys with a first place finish in the 400 meter dash in 52.03 seconds. Siedschlag also teamed with senior Jackson Omeja and juniors Jack Hellenbrand and Bryce Frank to place second in the 400 relay in 46.40.
Juniors Josh Eggers and Craig Ward finished second and third, respectively, in the boys high jump Eggers cleared 5-10 while Ward cleared 5-8.
Freshman Jaxon Hornby placed third in the 1,600 in 4:44.56.
Marshall’s girls were led by senior Mya Andrews, who won two events. Andrews cleared 5-4 in the high jump and beat Poynette senior Megan Reddeman on tiebreaker criterion. Andrews won the 300 hurdles in 47.91, and also placed third in the 100 hurdles in 17.47.
Waterloo senior Brooke Mosher took third in the girls high jump (5-0), fourth in the long jump (15-9) and fifth in the triple jump (32-9 1/4) to lead the Pirates to a tenth place finish with 15 points.
Waterloo’s boys got ninth place finishes from Jackson Christenson in the 300 hurdles (45.46) and Caleb Hager in the long jump (17-7 1/4).
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 133; Lodi 121.5; Lake Mills 94; Watertown Luther Prep 72; Cambridge 69; Marshall 61.5; Columbus 52; Belleville 32; Poynette 32; Wisconsin Heights 31.
Team scores — girls: Lodi 123; Columbus 115; Lakeside Lutheran 111.3; Lake Mills 72.3; Belleville 72; Poynette 69; Wisconsin Heights 44; Marshall 37; Watertown Luther Prep 21; Waterloo 15; Cambridge 7.3.