Former Waterloo track and field coach Doug Miller was inducted into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Marriott West in Middleton.
Miller coached at Clintonville for the first two season of his career, then coached Waterloo's boys and girls track and field teams for 28 seasons. He became an assistant coach at Monroe for two seasons and has spent the last seven seasons as an assistant coach at Dodgeland.
During his tenure with the Pirates, Miller won conference championships in 1989, 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000; regional championships in 1983, 1986 1997, 1998 and 1999; sectional titles in 1986 and 1989; state runner-up finishes in 1986, 19898 and 1997; and a girls state title in 1987 with a state record 74 points. Miller was voted District VI Coach of the Year for that record setting season in 1987.
During his career, Miller’s track and field athletes won 17 individual and 10 relay titles at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships. Waterloo athletes set four state records during Miller’s tenure, the boys 300 low hurdles (1981 trials), the girls 300 low hurdles (44.98 in 1986), the girls triple jump (37 feet, 3 inches in 1985), the girls 1,600 meter relay (4 minutes, 3.34 seconds in 1986) and another state record was set from Dodgeland in the girls pole vault (11 feet, 9 inches at the 2021 state meet).
He has coached a total of 148 state qualifiers including 45 state pole vault qualifiers.
Miller was also inducted in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2008. He coached the Pirates for three decades and his 1997 team finished as the Division 5 state runners-up.
Printed below is Miller’s acceptance speech.
"First of all, I would like to thank all those involved from our Track Coaches association who considered me worthy of this very high honor. I would also like to thank Joe Hackbarth and Kari Krakow for their many communications and the help they provided me during the process.
"I started coaching track & field at Clintonville High School. From there I coached track for 28 years at Waterloo High School. After I retired my son Curt, who was head football and track coach at Monroe, offered me a chance to drive 78 miles each way to coach both football and track with him, which I did for two years. Now I’m at Dodgeland High School, where I coach vaulters and hurdlers.
"At each place I have had the privilege of working with some great coaches. I also worked with many truly amazing high school athletes. Those athletes are why we coach, they are what makes coaching so special!
"Next, I would like to recognize 14 people who came here to support me:
"Off the present staff at Dodgeland High School, coaches Paul Scheel, Andrew Perkins, Patrick Schewere and head coach Kevin Klueger. Kevin runs a great program and our staff that is extremely knowledgeable and fun to be around. Thank you, Kevin.
"Next to my family: Sharing my journey with all of you, and coaching my children, has easily been the best part of my career. I have had the pleasure of coaching all three, they were all state pole vault medalists, but the time we spent together was the most special time that I have had coaching.
"Now I would like to introduce and thank them:
"Our sonl Curt, his wife Steph, their boys Alec and Blake. In high school, Curt and I shared football and track. Later, we coached the high school football all star game together, and I also spent my two favorite years coaching, when Curt invited me to do some driving and join him coaching football and track at Monroe High School. Curt is presently girls head track coach and Athletic Director at Marathon High School.
“Next, our daughter Kristi, her husband Ron, and their girls Aaliyah and Laney. I coached Kristi in high school track, also five years in youth basketball, and then once her college basketball days were done, she decided to play women’s club football. So who do you think worked in the booth for all her games, and eventually come to coach practices in Wausau. Again a little bit driving, but, well worth it.
“Now, our daughter Laura, who is still known as Little Laura! Laura was always following along and trying the things that big brother and sister were doing. I got to coach her for nine years in youth basketball, and as a vaulter in track. We also spent a whole bunch of time taking her to dance classes and attending performances as she followed her dream. Sue and I are still traveling to watch her, as she has made performing her career down in Orlando.
"Last, I’d like to introduce and thank my wife Sue. There is no way that I could have spent as much time away coaching without Sue’s understanding. She has always been so supportive of me.
"But, Sue has given a up lot over the years. I did the math recently,,, and as a football coach for 42 years and a track coach for 38, I have had games, meets, or practices on 917 weekends. That’s not including all the weekday nights for meets or lower level contests I’ve had to be at. That 917 is the equivalent to over 17 ½ years of weekends. Honey, I think you deserve to pick the vacations for a long time. Thank you so much dear. Could not have done this without you.
"In closing, I truly appreciate this special honor that I got for doing something as enjoyable as working with so many fine young men and women. Thank You very much."