RIO — The Marshall boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Rebel Invitational held at Rio High School on Sept. 18.
The Cardinal boys earned a third-place finish in the five-team field after scoring 64 points.
Kobe Grossman led the way with a seventh-place finish, covering the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 3.13 seconds. Also scoring were Justin Grady (12th, 19:21.11), Reece Collins (13th, 19:22.74), Jaxon Hornby (14th, 19:25.62) and Ethan Jennings (24th, 20:19.59).
Also competing for the Cardinal boys were Mason Haberkorn (25th, 20:20.26), Tyler Peterson (43rd, 22:19.39), Huston Siedschlag (49th, 22:55.66) and Miles Zimmerman (69th, 26:49.25).
Mya Andrews was the first Marshall runner to cross the finish line in the girls’ race. The senior earned 11th place overall following a 24:51.31 clocking.
The Cardinals also were represented by Isabella Hellenbrand (17th, 26:31.81), Maeve Hall (18th, 26:38.29) and Jazmin Antonio Reyes (23rd, 27:19.54).
UP NEXT
Marshall will run again tonight taking part in the Lodi Invitational.
REBEL INVITATIONAL
Boys team results: Deerfield/Cambridge 23, Poynette 41, Marshall 64, Rio/Fall/Fall River 116, Princeton-Green Lake 140.
Boys top 5: 1. Brown, DC, 17:52.05; 2. Johnson, Poy, 17:58.68; 3. Kimmel, DC, 18:15.93; 4. Brant, Pard, 18:23.23; 5. Nikolay, DC, 18:32.67.
Girls team results: Poynette 22, Deerfield/Cambridge 36, Rio/Fall River 72, Marshall, Inc.; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland/Rio-Fall River, Inc., Pardeeville, Inc.
Girls top 5: 1. Chadwick, Poy, 19:01.95; 2. Moore, PGL, 22:21.65; 3. Ritzke, Poy, 22:22.83; 4. Brown, DC, 22:29.34; 5. Pekarske, RCF, 23:10.36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.