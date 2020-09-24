CROSS COUNTRY
RIO — The Marshall boys and girls cross country teams participated in the Rebel Invitational held at Rio High School on Sept. 18.

The Cardinal boys earned a third-place finish in the five-team field after scoring 64 points.

Kobe Grossman led the way with a seventh-place finish, covering the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 3.13 seconds. Also scoring were Justin Grady (12th, 19:21.11), Reece Collins (13th, 19:22.74), Jaxon Hornby (14th, 19:25.62) and Ethan Jennings (24th, 20:19.59).

Also competing for the Cardinal boys were Mason Haberkorn (25th, 20:20.26), Tyler Peterson (43rd, 22:19.39), Huston Siedschlag (49th, 22:55.66) and Miles Zimmerman (69th, 26:49.25).

Mya Andrews was the first Marshall runner to cross the finish line in the girls’ race. The senior earned 11th place overall following a 24:51.31 clocking.

The Cardinals also were represented by Isabella Hellenbrand (17th, 26:31.81), Maeve Hall (18th, 26:38.29) and Jazmin Antonio Reyes (23rd, 27:19.54).

UP NEXT

Marshall will run again tonight taking part in the Lodi Invitational.

REBEL INVITATIONAL

Boys team results: Deerfield/Cambridge 23, Poynette 41, Marshall 64, Rio/Fall/Fall River 116, Princeton-Green Lake 140.

Boys top 5: 1. Brown, DC, 17:52.05; 2. Johnson, Poy, 17:58.68; 3. Kimmel, DC, 18:15.93; 4. Brant, Pard, 18:23.23; 5. Nikolay, DC, 18:32.67.

Girls team results: Poynette 22, Deerfield/Cambridge 36, Rio/Fall River 72, Marshall, Inc.; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland/Rio-Fall River, Inc., Pardeeville, Inc.

Girls top 5: 1. Chadwick, Poy, 19:01.95; 2. Moore, PGL, 22:21.65; 3. Ritzke, Poy, 22:22.83; 4. Brown, DC, 22:29.34; 5. Pekarske, RCF, 23:10.36.

