If you walk into the lobby of the Jefferson Public Library, you will see Rubbermaid tubs stacked with blankets and coats, and drawers full of hats, coats, and socks. This is the Kiwanis Closet, a collection of free warm clothes of all sizes. Every winter, the library partners with the Jefferson Kiwanis Club, who collects and cleans the items. The library then distributes the warm items from their lobby to anyone who may need them, no questions asked. According to librarian Angie Rosch, the need is great, and they go through a ton of items every winter.
All year, public libraries provide books, entertainment, study space, Internet and computer access, and learning opportunities. They’re also connection points within their communities, linking people to essential resources and offering support to other local organizations. This holiday season is no different. Today, I want to highlight just a few of the initiatives the libraries and library staff in Jefferson County are doing to spread cheer and provide ways to support their communities.
In Waterloo, the Karl Junginger Memorial Library coordinated its Giving Tree for the holidays. Library visitors had the opportunity to choose tags from the tree and shop for gifts for local seniors and the library’s Meals On Wheels participants. Gifted items this year included puzzles, chocolates, blankets, grippy socks, body care items, and more. Library staff then delivers the gifts in time for the holidays. Donations poured in from individuals and local businesses.
“This will be the fifth year for the program and each year people have been more and more generous,” librarian Amanda Brueckner said.
Other libraries offered ways this holiday season for community members to spread joy to others. The L.D. Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills offered materials and supplies in a Holiday Fun Kit so library visitors could make holiday cards for local seniors. The Watertown Public Library’s Teen Library Council met at the library around Thanksgiving to make 80 candy turkeys for residents and staff members at Watertown’s Heritage Homes.
“It was heartwarming to see how quickly the kids jumped into the spirit of it – and how quickly they were eager to do similar activities in the following months,” said Peg Checkai, the Watertown Public Library director. “We hope our little turkey visitors brought a smile!”
Whether it’s a coat, a card or chocolate, each gesture is a reminder of the power of connection and the importance of places, like our public libraries, where we can share what we have, knowing we all benefit from being part of a community.