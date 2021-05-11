Mya Andrews set a new school record in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches to lead Marshall’s girls track and field team to a fifth place finish at the Dana Waddell Invitational on Friday.
Andrews also won the 100 meter hurdles in 17.94 seconds and added a second place finish in the 300 hurdles (51.87) and a third place finish in the 200 (29.25) for the Cardinals, who scored 57.5 points.
Marshall’s boys tied Deerfield for fifth place with 62 points.
Junior Canon Siedschlag took second in the 400 in 53.81. Freshman Jaxon Hornby placed third in the 1,600 meter run in 4:59.67.
Team scores — boys: Luther Prep 168, Lakeside Lutheran 143.5, Lake Mills 107, Cambridge 78, Deerfield 62, Marshall 62, Columbus 61.5
Team scores — girls: Lake Mills 145, Lakeside Lutheran 127.5, Columbus 126.5, Luther Prep 111, Marshall 57.5, Deerfield 47, Cambridge 35.5
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.