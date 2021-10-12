It certainly would have been understandable had Marshall looked past its opponent Friday, Oct. 8. Palmyra-Eagle entered the game winless with some tremendous blowouts on its schedule already. Marshall knew what game came just after the Panthers, an inevitable date with Markesan. Instead of a costly slip, Marshall maintained focus and blew the Panthers out, 59-0.
Senior quarterback Craig Ward has been a revelation for Marshall this season. His huge leap in play has been a core reason as to why the Cardinals are undefeated and have a chance to win the Eastern Suburban Conference crown. On Friday, however, his arm was hardly needed.
He did kick the scoring off for the evening, though. He connected with senior receiver Canon Siedschlag for a 29-yard touchdown just over a minute into the game to give Marshall a 7-0 lead. Ward's arm would be used only for handoffs for the rest of the game as that was his sole completion.
From there, the ground game took over. Senior running back Bryce Frank added the next score, a 6-yard steamroll to the endzone to boost the lead to 14-0. As the Marshall offense found early success, the defense was even better.
Marshall allowed only 16 rushing yards for the entirety of the game. The Panthers were helpless against the stout defensive line. This was evidenced by Marshall's next score, a safety from junior linebacker Ramon Campos to give Marshall a 16-0 lead.
Things only got worse for Palmyra-Eagle from there. The ensuing free kick was fielded by Frank and returned for a 58-yard touchdown. In what seemed like a blink of an eye, Marshall had a 23-0 lead before the first quarter had even ended.
As the clock ran down on the first quarter, sophomore running back Matthew Motl decided to tack one more score on. He burst up the middle untouched and stormed his way 43 yards to the endzone. The Cardinals took the 30-0 lead into the second quarter.
Motl had a taste for scoring and fed his hunger in the second quarter. He ran in back-to-back scores of 25 and nine yards as the Marshall advantage grew to 44-0.
By this point, Marshall head coach Matt Kleinheinz was incorporating more and more second string players, giving rest to his starters with the big week coming up.
Senior running back Haden Nolden punched in a score from the two yard line to make the lead an impressive 51-0 for Marshall as the halftime horn sounded.
The second half was merely a formality. The Cardinals kept the ball on the ground and kept up the dominant defensive performance to bleed clock and keep the Panthers off the board. The Cardinals would punch another score in, a 78-yard touchdown scamper from senior Kasey Finke to boost the lead to its final score, 59-0.
Motl led the Cardinals in rushing, turning six carries into 104 yards and three scores. Frank wasn't far behind, taking his five carries for 85 yards. Finke, buoyed by his big 78-yard breaker, contributed 101 yards.
When that final buzzer sounded, signifying a Marshall victory, there was one question that still needed answering. Did Markesan win, too?
Indeed, the Hornets took care of business. They took care of Cambridge, 53-20, to set up the de facto Eastern Suburban Conference championship.
Both Marshall and Markesan enter the end-of-season matchup undefeated in conference play. Marshall is undefeated overall, toting a 9-0 record. Markesan enters at 8-1, having lost a last-second non-conference loss to Amherst, 15-29, in Week 6. The winner of this game gets sole possession of the Eastern Suburban Conference crown.
Marshall is undoubtedly the more potent passing team. Markesan's quarterback, junior Ryan Mast, has attempted just 30 passes this season. On the flip side, Marshall's Ward is just 15 yards away from 1,000 yards passing on the season and has thrown 16 touchdowns with just five interceptions.
While Mast isn't overly intimidating throwing the ball, he absolutely is in the running game. He's rushed for 841 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He's averaging 8.8 yards per carry. Ryan is flanked in the backfield by his younger brother, Tyler. Tyler is no slouch in the running game, either, racking up 526 yards and eight scores so far this season.
Shutting down the Mast brothers is the clear key to success. Marshall's defensive line has been dominant this season, but this is by far the biggest test it has seen. Friday, Oct. 15 at Markesan High School will be a tremendous battle of wits, will, and passion.
For fans not planning on making the drive to Markesan, follow sports editor Ryan Gregory on Twitter (@ryan_gregory_) for live updates and video highlights from the sidelines.