NEW GLARUS — Marshall's baseball team improved to 5-3 and 4-1 in the Capitol South with a 6-4 win over New Glarus on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Cole Denniston earned the decision, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks over five innings. Mason Collins finished up in relief.
Dawson Kalish doubled for the Cardinals, who took control with a four-run rallly in the fourth inning.
MARSHALL 6, NEW GLARUS 4
Marshall*200*400*0*—*6*6*3
New Glarus*101*011*0*—*4*9*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Denniston (W; 5-6-3-2-6-2), Collins (1.1-2-0-0-0-0); NG: Barker (L; 3-5-5-4-1-3), Mendleski (4-1-1-1-1-2).
Leading hitters — M: Kalish (2B); NG: Schuett (2B), Streiff (2B).