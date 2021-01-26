All that stood in Waterloo’s way of an outright Capitol Conference duals championship was Cambridge/Marshall, and like they did with their other five league opponents they didn’t let them stand in their way.
Waterloo earned four pins and took advantage of six forfeits rolling to a 54-21 victory on Jan. 22, completing a perfect dual season. It was the second such title in three years for the program.
“Being able to win the overall conference title is really nice,” Waterloo head coach Thurston Schuster said. “Going in we really wanted to focus on the match regardless of who we were going to be wrestling; we’ve seen a lot of these guys in past years and were prepared to face their challenge.
“Overall, it was a team effort.”
The Pirates’ first win of the night was also their first pin as Max Schneider stuck Joe Downing in 1 minute, 4 seconds at 160.
Brice Melchior followed suit at 195, pinning Jamayne Flom-Pressley in 2:27, while at 220 Max Besl pinned C/M’s Gunnar Sperle in 3:35. Jacob Soter earned Waterloo’s final pin, with a 5:24 fall over Cole McIlroy at 138.
Pirates receiving forfeit wins included Trevor Firari (145), Kyle Fugate (152), Dylan Bostwick (170) and Reynol Limon (182).
Cambridge/Marshall’s Kody Finke won by forfeit at 120.
The visitors didn’t go away empty-handed as C/M earned three victories on the mat. In the night’s first match Drew Johnson stunned 2020 WIAA state qualifier Juan Alonso with a pin in 4:25.
“Drew wrestled a great matc pinning one of Waterloo’s better wrestlers,” said Marshall head coach Doug Springer. “He wrestled strong in the beginning of the match but wasn’t finishing his moves. Then, in the third period, he executed his technique.”
At 285, Mitchell Gomez pinned the Pirates’ Gavin Wright in 2:37.
“Mitchell controlled his match and executed his plan for the match. He was able to minimize the damage when he got himself out of position, allowing him to get back on the attack,” Springer said.
Meanwhile at 106, Tucker Cobb battled to a hard-fought 18-13 decision over Fernando Carillo.
“Tucker won a barnburner. He was kind of sloppy for much of the match, but showed a lot of grit to battle and pull off the win without his best stuff,” Spring said.
In the night’s first match, an exhibition between CM’s Aevri Chia and Waterloo’s Reina Degler, Chia earned a 3:35 pin. Ciha also pinned the Pirates’ Cassandra Valle in 2:50 later in the night, while in a third exhibition, McIlroy pinned Waterloo’s Ryan Sturgill in 1:19.
Tripledual
Waterloo also wrestled three other teams last Friday following the Capitol Conference-clinching win.
The Pirates lost to Iowa-Grant/Highland (61-12), beat Lakeside Lutheran (63-12) and fell to Markesan (48-15).
“We purposely scheduled those so we had some good competition heading into the tournament,” said Schuster. “Without getting many matches this year, we definitely wanted to see some top-tier wrestlers and quality of competition. I think it was a great learning experience.”
The highlight of the night came in the second match when Alonso earned his 100th-career win, pinning Lakeside’s Noah Weidner in 55 seconds.
“I’m super proud of this kid. I’ve had him since he’s been a freshman and during that time I’ve seen him just work his tail off to be where he’s at. He only wrestled one year before coming into high school, and he really took the initiative of trying to get better. Overall, he’s just been an outstanding leader for us, definitely a great role model for some of our younger guys to follow,” said Schuster of Alonso.
Freshman Trevor Firari earned three impressive wins at 152 during the tripledual. He pinned Iowa-Grant’s Emmerson Moen in 1:01 and Lakeside’s Elijah Grow in :53, while winning an 8-3 decision over Markesan’s Brock Straks.
WIAA Regionals
Waterloo will host one of the 16 WIAA Division 3 regionals on Saturday. Joining the Pirates will be Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Johnson Creek and Poynette. Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m. at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
Cambridge and Marshall will split up for the Division 3 tournament. Cambridge wrestlers will compete in the Kenosha Christian Life Regional beginning at 10 a.m., while Marshall wrestlers will return to Waterloo with a 9:30 a.m. start.
All WIAA regionals will be held Saturday with the top two finishers in each weight class advancing to the Dodgeland Sectional on Feb. 6.
WATERLOO 54
CAMBRIDGE/MARSHALL 21
106 — Cobb, CM, dec. Carillo, W, 18-13.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Finke, CM, won by forfeit.
*126 — Johnson, CM, pinned Alonso, W, 4:25.
132 — Aguero, W, won by forfeit.
138 — Soter, W, pinned McIlroy, CM, 5:24.
145 — Firari, W, won by forfeit.
152 — Fugate won by forfeit.
160 — Schneider, W, pinned Downing, CM, 1:04.
170 — Bostwick, W, won by forfeit.
182 — Limon, W, won by forfeit.
195 — Melchior, W, pinned Flom-Pressley, CM, 2:27.
220 — Best, W, pinned Sperle, CM, 3:53.
285 — Gomez, CM, pinned Wright, W, 2:37.
*starting weight
IOWA-GRANT/HIGHLAND 61
WATERLOO 12
106 — E. Biba, IGH, maj. dec. Carillo, W, 16-2.
113 — R. Welsh, IGH, received forfeit.
120 — Freymiller, IGH, received forfeit.
126 — M. Welsh, IGH, pinned Alonso, W, 5:20.
132X — Linder, IGH, dec. Aguero, W, 10-5.
138 — Soter, W, dec. Smelzer IGH, 7-5.
145 — Firari, W, pinned Moen, IGH, 1:01.
152 — Winders, IGH, pinned Fugate, W, 1:30.
160 — Da. Laufenberg, IGH, pinned Schneider, W, 2:55.
170 — Ja. Bomkamp, IGH pinned Bostwick, W, 5:40.
182 — Melchior, W, dec. Jo. Bomkamp, IGH, 3-1.
195 — Brown, IGH, pinned Spoke, W, 2:53.
220 — I. Biba, IGH, pinned Besl, W :40.
285 — Do. Laufenberg, IGH, pinned Wright, W, 1:45.
*starting weight
WATERLOO 63
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12
106 — Carillo, W, received forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — McIlvain, LL, received forfeit.
126 — Alonso, W, pinned Weidner, LL, :55.
132 — Aguero, W, dec. S. Schmidt, LL, 6-1.
138x — R. Schmidt, LL, pinned Soter, W, 5:59.
145 — Firari, W, pinned Grow, LL, :53.
152 — Fugate, W, pinned Dwyer, LL, 2:30.
160 — Schneider, W, received forfeit.
170 — Bostwick, W, received forfeit.
182 — Melchior, W, received forfeit.
195 — Spoke, W, received forfeit.
220 — Besl, W, pinned Haley, LL, 3:32.
285 — Wright, W, received forfeit.
*starting weight
MARKESAN 48
WATERLOO 15
106 — Hernandez, M, dec. Carillo, W, 7-1.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Double forfeit.
126 — Slark, M, dec. Alonso, W, 6-5.
132 — Newton, M, pinned Aguero, W, 1:30.
138 — Campbell, M, pinned Soter, W, :20.
145x — Stoll, M, pinned Fugate, W, 2:35.
152 — Firari, W, dec. Straks, M, 8-3.
160 — Walker, M, pinned Schneider, W, 1:40.
170 — Brooks, W, pinned Bostwick, W, :40.
182 — Hanefeld, M, pinned Melchior, W, 5:40
195 — Limon, W, pinned Rowe, M, 1:25.
220 — Digman, M, pinned Besl, W, :15.
285 — Wright, W, received forfeit.
*starting weight
