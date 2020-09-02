WESTBY — For the first time since early March a Marshall High School team competed in an athletic event, as the boys and girls cross country team participated in the Ken Trott Invitational in Westby on Aug. 25.
Not since the Cardinals girls basketball team lost in the WIAA Division 3 sectional championship game had a MHS team competed — 171 days between — as the coronavirus pandemic kept teams off the athletic field.
Scheduled to be a 15-team event, the annual invitational was limited to five teams — Brookwood, La Crosse Aquinas, Luther, Marshall and host Westby — with Aquinas taking first in both races.
“The Westby meet usually has some great teams from up in that area, and even though there were less teams competing than usual, there was definitely still good competition at this meet,” said first-year Cardinals head coach Laura Grossman.
The Marshall boys finished fifth with 94 points. Senior Kobe Grossman led the Cardinals’ way in the 4,000-meter race, crossing the finish line in 15 minute, 15 seconds, in 16th place.
The Cardinals’ next four runners all finished in a pack. Junior Justin Grady was 19th (15:19.3), seniors Ethan Jennings (15:55.1) and Mason Haberkorn (15:55.9) were 20th and 21st, respectively, and senior Reese Collins rounded out the team scoring with a 22nd-place time of 15:56.9.
“Justin Grady ran a smart race in the heat and really moved up well throughout the race; he also ran 20 seconds faster this year than he did last year on this course,” Grossman said.
Sophomore Asher Carriola (45th, 18:22.2), junior Josh Eggers (46th, 19:08.9), and freshmen Huston Siedschlag (47th, 19:23.1) and Miles Zimmerman (63rd, 23:46.1) also ran in the season’s first race.
La Crosse Aquinas senior Andrew Skemp, last year’s Division 3 state runner-up, won in 13:01.0. Aquinas had a near-perfect score winning the race with 17 points.
“For the first meet of the year and it being so hot, I thought the kids ran well. The boys were tight in their finish, with only about 40 seconds in between our first and fifth runner. The boys need to continue to work to move this pack up and will do so with some more training,” said Grossman.
Marshall was missing a couple of runners, Logan Kosbau who is still recovering from being ill, and Tyler Petersen and Drew Johnson who were unable to attend the meet.
GIRLS
Mya Andrews began her senior season with an 18th-place finish to lead the Marshall girls. Andrews finished the 4K race in 19:16.0.
“I am glad to have her healthy and she really has helped to set a positive tone for the team — along with Jazmin Antonio Reyes and Maeve Hall — the other two seniors,” said Grossman.
Antonio Reyes finished 26th in the time of 20:19.2, while Hall was right on her heels with a 20:29.5 clocking, good for 20th place.
“Jazmin and Maeve ran an excellent first race and ran stride for stride with each other the entire race,” said Grossman. “I liked seeing how these two girls were working together throughout the race; they have been doing the same in practice and today at the meet that carried over.
Brynn Frank was the final Marshall runner finishing in 22:44.9 for 36th place.
The Cardinal girls finished with an incomplete score with only four runners competing.
“Isabella Hellenbrand was having some knee issues, so she did not finish the race today, I know she was disappointed, because this was her first high school race and she didn’t get to finish,” explained Grossman.
Karlie Meyer of team champion La Crosse Aquinas won the girls race in 16:03.3.
UP NEXT
Marshall is scheduled to run next in the Cam Rock #2 Invitational at 2:15 p.m. today.
