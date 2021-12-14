The Medina Town Board will keep discussing a proposed new town hall and town garage in the new year, working to come up with plan that keeps costs down.
Since town residents overwhelmingly voted in October against building a $3 million new facility, the town board has weighed forming a committee to further consider costs.
On Dec. 8, the town board voted to take that step.
“I think we’ll have to move forward. Even if it starts out with a majority of board members, we have to get rolling,” Town Chairperson Todd Weinberger said.
Board members would like to present a plan to build a new town hall and garage to voters at their annual meeting in April.
Officials continue to point to evidence that the town has outgrown the current space.
The town board had earlier this year held its meetings in the garage to accommodate social distancing, but the garage is not insulated, so the Dec. 8 meeting was back in the clerk’s office, which is a small room itself.
The board has looked at renting space in downtown Marshall, but has not moved ahead on that amid concerns about costs.
Board members have suggested other means of garnering support for a new building project.
“Another fallback is if we don’t get a committee we have a couple people write a letter to the editor,” supervisor Phillip Braithwaite said.
Braithwaite said the board needs to decide what direction it wants to take with a potential new building. He also said the board needs to pinpoint why so many people voted against the project in the first place.
Weinberger said he does not want the board to focus on the negative, but rather on what the board can do to improve the plan, including cutting costs.
“Out of the 64 ‘nos,’ you could potentially get 64 different reasons why it was no,” Weinberger said, adding that the top reason he heard of why the plan wasn’t approved by town residents was the $3 million price tag.
Weinberger suggested discussing options in committee meetings.
“As a backup plan, we could put it on the ballot as a referendum,” Weinberger said. “I was just thinking about that this week if we didn’t make the deadline for the electors’ meeting.”
If that becomes the case, this could be one of two referendums in the town of Medina in 2022.
The Marshall School Board considering a operating referendum at some point in 2022. School board members are eyeing the April 5 election, but it could be Aug. 9 or Nov. 8 as well, depending on how quickly the board forms a question and takes it to the electorate.