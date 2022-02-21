Saturday, Feb. 19 at Westby High School was the proving ground for three Waterloo wrestlers in Sectional C of Division 3 of the WIAA state tournament. Junior Jacob Soter, sophomore Ryan Sturgill, and sophomore Ian Spoke all wrestled to the best of their abilities. Unfortunately, none will be advancing to the state finals. Regardless, Saturday was a nice bow on top of a strong season for the Pirates.
Soter represented Waterloo in the 152 lbs. weight class. His matchup pitted him against Cashton's Colin O'Neil. O'Neil established a 4-0 lead through a period and a half of wrestling thanks to a takedown and a reversal. That reversal turned into an advantageous position as he got Soter on his back and secured a pin in 3:48 to advance.
This brought an end to a very productive season for Soter. He finished as the runner-up in his weight class at the Capitol Conference tournament and was also crowned the 152 lbs. weight class regional champion at Mineral Point a week prior.
Sturgill was up next in the 138 lbs. weight class. He was tasked with wrestling Iowa-Grant/Highland's Caden Linder in the first round. Linder jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period thanks to a takedown and a nearfall. His lead grew by three more points in the second period with another nearfall. Seconds later, Linder secured a pin on Sturgill at the 2:57 mark.
Sturgill was down but not out as the loss sent him into the 2nd place bracket. There, he squared off with Westby's Dominick Hansen. This one went the distance, but a huge second period of scoring from Hansen led him to a 6-0 decision win to end the match and Sturgill's season.
Still just a sophomore, Sturgill should be proud of his efforts this season. He performed his best when it was needed most, working hard to finish in 2nd at the Capitol Conference tournament as well as 2nd in his regional.
In the 195 lbs. weight class, Ian Spoke could not have had a tougher draw. He started his day with a tough matchup: Iowa-Grant/Highland's Cal Dorota. Dorota went on to win the sectional, and Spoke put up a great fight. Spoke had two early escapes to score two points, but Dorota was already up to eight thanks to three takedowns and a nearfall. Dorota would secure a pin in 50 seconds to send Spoke to the 2nd place bracket.
Spoke met Ithica/Weston's Jed Scallion there. This was another hard matchup as Scallion entered the day with a 46-5 record and already had a win under his belt before getting pinned by Dorota in the semifinals.
Scallion would advance, getting the pin over Spoke in 1:21. Scallion went on to rip through the remainder of the 2nd place bracket and grab the second bid to the state finals. There's nothing for Spoke to hang his head about as he faced literally the two best wrestlers in the sectional, and competed well.
This brings an end to season for the Waterloo wrestling program. The youthful Pirates overachieved this year, claiming 5th in the conference tournament and sending three wrestlers deep into the state tournament. Had sophomore Trevor Firari stayed healthy, Waterloo likely would have had a boys state qualifier to go along with their girls state qualifier, Cassandra Valle.
With the end of the season comes the end of two seniors' wrestling careers, Max Besl and Gus Tamayo. With most of the roster returning for next year, there's reason for excitement and optimism going forward for the program.