LAKE MILLS
While only winning two matches on the mat host Lakeside Lutheran earned a convincing 39-18 Capitol Conference dual win over Cambridge/Marshall co-op Saturday.
Austin Haley opened the morning pinning the C/M’s Mitchell Gomez in 3 minutes, 36 seconds in the 285-pound match.
Lakeside’s other win came at 120, as Dane McIlvain used a late nearfall to escape with a 7-5 decision over Kody Finke.
The Warriors received forfeits at 126, 132, 152, 160 and 170.
Cambridge/Marshall’s, at 113 Tucker Cobb pinned Hunter Sommer in 1:40; at 138 Drew Johnson pinned Sam Schmidt in 3:16; and at 145 Cole McIlroy stuck Elijah Grow in :31.
Up Next
Cambridge/Marshall wrestles next at Poynette on Dec. 29.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 39, CAMBRIDGE/MARSHALL 18
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Cobb, CM, pinned Sommer, LL, 1:40.
120 — McIlvain, LL, dec. Finke, CM, 7-5.
126 — Weidner, LL, received forfeit.
132 — R. Schmidt, LL, received forfeit.
138 — Johnson, CM, pinned S. Schmidt, LL, 3:16.
145 — McIlroy, CM, pinned Grow, LL, :31.
152 — Schleef, LL, received forfeit..
160 — Sturgil, LL, received forfeit..
170 — Lozano, LL, received forfeit..
182 — Double forfeit.
195 — Double forfeit.
220 — Double forfeit.
*285 — Haley, LL, pinned Gomez, CM, 3:36.
*starting weight
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.