The Waterloo School District closed its doors Jan. after more than 100 student absences and 13 teacher absences. The district is citing several reasons, including but not exclusive to COVID-19, for the spike in absences.
Waterloo schools were closed all day Friday, Jan. 21 to slow the spread of illness and to give district staff a chance to clean and disinfect. But Superintendent Brian Henning was quick to point out that COVID-19 was only one factor leading to the closure.
“We have kids out due to the flu. We have kids out with a cold. We also have kids out with COVID,” Henning said.
“It’s not always that they are out because they have COVID. It might be because their daycare is closed or someone in the family may have COVID,” Henning added.
A memo Henning sent out to students and families on Jan. 20 indicated that 125 students had been out of the building that day and the district had “averaged over 100 students absent each day” leading up to the announcement. He indicated the district had “experienced its highest case numbers of the year” during the week and that there were “significant staffing shortages all across the district.”
Having enough teachers has also been challenging. Five teachers were absent Monday, Jan. 24, down from Thursday, Jan. 20 when 13 teachers were out.
“It would have likely been 13 on Friday, had we held school that day,” Henning said. And, Henning said, Fridays are typically a hard day to find substitutes.
After school activities were canceled, as well, on Friday. Classes and activities resumed Monday.
“We got back without a hitch, but every day is a challenge with COVID,” Henning said.
District-wide, there were 154 students absent on Monday, but only 11 were out positive with COVID-19, including 5 in the intermediate/middle school and 6 in the high school.
Henning did not share how many students were out because they were deemed close contacts to a COVID-19 positive case, nor did he give breakdowns of other illnesses like a cold or the flu, but said they all contributed to the number of absences, much like when school was canceled Friday.
As a result of the Friday closure, the district delayed the end of its second term to Tuesday, Jan. 25. And an ACT prep class originally scheduled for Jan. 22 was rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 5.