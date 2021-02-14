Stubby’s Bowl – Waterloo
Week of 2-8-21
Monday Night
High Team Series: Karen’s Just 1 More 1804.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 629.
Individuals: Keith Pocock 574 (217), David Edwards 450 (202), Laurie Frey 517, Jonathan Schoemann 514, Karen Thompson 501.
Tuesday Maunesha
High Team Series: Stubby’s 1978.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 706.
Individuals: Kolton Jurss 602 (216-201), Richard Weihert 521.
Wednesday Morning
Team High Series: Diamonds 1790.
High Team Game: Diamonds 618.
Individuals: Mike Ploc 563 (232).
Wednesday Businessmen
High Team Series: Rhode Electric 2261.
High Team Game: Stubby’s 771.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 636 (215-207-214), Beau Crawley 615 (202-232), Joe Jazdzewski 589 (214), Jonathan Schoemann 583 (212), Davin Gander 554 (202), Tony Reinhold 553, Andy Kuhl 550 (201), David Edwards 549, Tim Yelk 546 (200), Keith Pocock 545 (212), Van Stenberg 539, Mike Anton 536 (202), Jarrett Kuhl 523, Kevin Kail 520, Jon Maves 513, Nicki Edwards 510, Brandon Schmidt 509.
Thursday Twilite
High Team Series: Thirsty Beaver 1526.
High Team Game: High Team Game 536.
Individuals: Chris Hensler 593 (240), Karen Thompson 568 (201), Sam Hensler 539, Patty Wianecki 527, Kelly Lepple 515, Trenton Merritt 509 (205).
