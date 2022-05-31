Some springtime showers put a hold on Waterloo baseball's WIAA tournament opener, but the weather couldn't silence the Pirates' bats for long. After a 1-day postponement pushed No. 4 seed Waterloo's matchup with No. 5 seed Pardeeville to Friday, May 27, the Pirates showed up ready to play. They blanked the visiting Bulldogs 8-0 to punch a ticket to the next round.
The lack of noise from Pardeeville's bats can be attributed wholly to Waterloo sophomore pitcher Cal Hush. The kid was phenomenal, pitching a complete game and allowing just two hits and striking out seven in a dominant shutout.
With Hush dealing on the mound, Waterloo's offense had time to get firing. Thank goodness, too, as the Pirates were held scoreless in both the bottom of the first and second innings. The bats came alive in a major way from that point on.
Sophomore catcher Jon Sampo led the bottom of the third inning off with a single. Junior first baseman Cooper Setz followed suit with a single of his own. With runners on the corners, senior Antonio Unzueta punched a grounder to second base. The second baseman opted for the out at first, allowing Sampo to scamper home and give the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Owen Haseleu was up next with Setz waiting anxiously at third base. The Pirates' prayers would be answered as Haseleu put a single into play to bring Setz in to score, doubling Waterloo's lead to 2-0 heading to the fourth inning.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Pirates would again double their advantage. Hush helped himself out by singling to lead the inning off. A steal and wild pitch pushed him to third base as Sampo stepped back to the plate at the top of the order. Sampo would single, bringing Hush in to make it a 3-0 Waterloo lead.
Sampo didn't last long on the bases, either. A groundout and a single pushed him to third base with Haseleu stepping up. Once again, he delivered. He scored his second RBI of the day with a single, bringing Sampo home to make it a 4-0 Waterloo lead. A trend was beginning to develop as Waterloo would soon double this lead once again in the bottom of the fifth inning.
It was a tough start to the bottom of the fifth for Pardeeville pitcher Dylan Lancelle as he walked sophomore Trevor Firari, hit Hush, and walked Bryce Aubart to load the bases with no outs.
This was all the opportunity Sampo needed as he approached the plate. He mashed a double into right field, scoring Firari and Hush and pushing Aubart to third base. A subsequent passed ball would allow Aubart to come home and move Sampo to third base. In a flash, Waterloo had a 7-0 lead.
The Pirates weren't done quite yet, either. Setz was up next, and he hammered a ground ball to first base. While he would be tagged out, it bought Sampo time to get home and make it an 8-0 Waterloo lead.
Waterloo's bats finally cooled off in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the damage had been done. With Hush dealing, the Pirates cruised to an 8-0 victory to survive and advance in the tournament.
Things now get far tougher for the Pirates as they're set to take on No. 1 seed Markesan in the next round of Sectional 3 of Division 3.
The Hornets earned this prestigious seeding thanks to a 19-5 regular season record, which included a 17-1 mark in the Trailways - North conference to secure a conference championship.
Waterloo and Markesan share a common opponent in Pardeeville. As just discussed, Waterloo earned an 8-0 win over the Bulldogs. Markesan had no problem with its conference foe either, winning both meetings 6-1 and 10-0.
Both the Hornets and Pirates also squared off with Johnson Creek in non-conference play this season. Markesan won 5-2 while Waterloo lost a heartbreaker 9-6 after leading for long stretches of the game.
The showdown between the two is set for Tuesday, May 31 at Markesan High School.