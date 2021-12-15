hot Dec. 16 - Dec. 23 Marshall Schools Meals Dec 15, 2021 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thurs., Dec. 16Mini corn dogs, green beans, diced peachesFri., Dec. 17Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, peas, pearsMon., Dec. 20Macaroni and cheese, breadstick, green beans, baby carrots, fruit cocktailTues., Dec. 21BBQ pulled pork sandwich, mixed vegetables, salad, pearsWed., Dec. 22Hot dog, sliced carrots, salad, frozen mixed berries cupThurs., Dec. 23No schoolMenu is subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Town of Medina will pull out of Marshall EMS District for Sun Prairie contract Recall petition against Waterloo School Board member Kate Lewandowski fails to get required signatures Owner of Marshall area's East Wind Christmas Tree Farm converts pig barn into holiday gift shop Marshall boys, girls win at Deerfield Dane County task force will survey rural residents on broadband Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin