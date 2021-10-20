As Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshall found some light in its spaghetti dinner in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic last year, the same format will continue in 2021.
The church will bring back it’s drive-up format for the dinner this year.
Prior to last year, the church had a traditional sit-down meal but had to make some changes after the pandemic hit. The spaghetti dinner had been the spring fundraiser for the church and plans were in place to have the event in March 2020 before everyday life came to a halt.
Eventually, organizers persevered and were able to host the event at the church last fall with the drive-in method.
“It was successful last fall and popular. We did it in the afternoon, and we are visible from the highway, so we figured we could catch people on their way home when they need something for supper,” said Linda Baldridge of the church.
This year’s spaghetti dinner will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 605 Madison Street, Marshall. The event is Thursday, Oct. 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
“We needed to figure out ways people could be comfortable in getting dinner,” Baldridge said. “It turned out to be very good.”
There were more than 200 people who picked up dinners in last year’s event.
After having the dinner outside, it was realized there were advantages to having it in the drive-up format.
“Actually, all in all it was less than doing an indoor sit-down dinner, so that’s when we decided we could do it again,” Baldridge said.
Baldridge said it has been a priority to get the word out because of the changes
“We need to get the community to realize we are still important and we need to be visible in many ways in the community,” Baldridge said.
This year, the church is preparing for 275 people to pick up spaghetti meals. As a part of the meal, spaghetti is accompanied by French bread. There will be meat and meatless options. Gluten-free noodles will be available. Salad will also be available with a choice of dressing. Dessert will also be available.
The dinner is $8 per person.
“We’ve tried to keep prices reasonable,” Baldridge said.
It is one of three annual events that help raise funds for Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. The others are a garage sale and a chili dinner.