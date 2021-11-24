hot Nov. 25 - Dec. 2 Marshall Schools Meals Nov 24, 2021 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thurs., Nov. 25No schoolFri., Nov. 26No schoolMon., Nov. 29Peanut butter and grape Uncrustable, string cheese, Nacho Cheese Doritos, strawberries, baby carrotsTues., Nov. 30Chicken taco, pinto beans, cucumbers, fruit cocktailWed., Dec. 1Spaghetti, breadstick, green beans, pearsThurs., Dec. 2Grilled chicken patty on a bun, sweet potato fries, broccoli, applesauceMenu is subject to change. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Reeseville residents involved in serious crash With some exceptions, Marshall schools will require masks through January DPI report card show Waterloo exceeds expectations Previewing Waterloo wrestling Hot start for the Pirates Latest e-Edition Waterloo-Marshall Courier To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!