Thurs., Nov. 25

No school

Fri., Nov. 26

No school

Mon., Nov. 29

Peanut butter and grape Uncrustable, string cheese, Nacho Cheese Doritos, strawberries, baby carrots

Tues., Nov. 30

Chicken taco, pinto beans, cucumbers, fruit cocktail

Wed., Dec. 1

Spaghetti, breadstick, green beans, pears

Thurs., Dec. 2

Grilled chicken patty on a bun, sweet potato fries, broccoli, applesauce

  • Menu is subject to change.

