The Marshall baseball team has had a tough slate of games to kick off the 2022 season. The Cardinals were tested with four games last week. They hosted Columbus on Monday, Apr. 4, traveled to Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, Apr. 5, and hit the road again for a doubleheader at Edgerton on Saturday, Apr. 9.
A 4-0 loss to Columbus and an 8-1 loss to Watertown Luther Prep had Marshall desperate to get their first win under their belt over the weekend at Edgerton. The Crimson Tide proved to be too much, winning the first game 7-1 and the second 8-5.
The first game of the doubleheader was a tough one as Marshall had to deal with Edgerton pitching duo of Payton Lee and Liam Punzel. Lee pitched the opening four innings while Punzel closed out the final three. They combined for 13 strikeouts (eight for Lee, five for Punzel) as well as three hits allowed and just one walk.
Marshall got close to a run in the top of the first as senior Cole Denniston doubled and advanced to third on a passed ball. Lee was able to recover and strike out the side to prevent a run.
Marshall was able to finally push a run across home plate in the top of the third. Tyler Peterson landed himself on first base with a single, then watched the next two batters strike out. Wyatt Jennings saved the day with a shot to centerfield, bringing Petersen around for the Cardinals' first run of the day.
Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide already had six runs by this point. Edgerton came out red hot, getting its first five batters across the plate thanks to two walks and three singles. An error later in the inning allowed a sixth run to cross the plate.
Marshall pitcher Wyatt Jennings, to his credit, regained his composure after that rocky first inning. He didn't allow another hit for the remainder of his four innings pitched and managed to strike out five batters. Only three of the six runs scored on Jennings were earned. Junior Payton Kleinheinz came in to pitch the final two innings.
One unearned run crossed the plate with Kleinheinz in command in the bottom of the sixth, but he did his job. He allowed just two hits and gave up one walk to keep the Edgerton bats relatively quiet for the remainder of the game.
The Marshall offense came alive in the second game of the doubleheader. After three innings without a threat to score, the Cardinals exploded for five runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Marshall got a huge help out from Edgerton pitcher Carson Dupuis, who walked Jennings, Kleinheinz, and hit sophomore Matthew Motl to load the bases. He followed that up by walking Mason Collins and Cole Pennekamp to bring Jennings and Kleinheinz around to score.
Senior Bryce Frank smashed a ball to the second baseman, which he mishandled, allowing Motl to come around. Denniston singled to score Collins and Pennekamp was brought around by Jennings.
Unfortunately, again this offense came too late as Edgerton had already racked up seven runs between the first and second innings. Collin Petersen started on the mound for the Cardinals. Edgerton utilized a walk and a single to bring two runs across in the first inning.
Petersen's day on the mound came to an end midway through the second as two walks and a HBP loaded the bases for the Crimson Tide. Two runs were walked in before Edgerton's Lee mashed a 3-run homerun to give his Crimson Tide a lead it would never relinquish.
Marshall couldn't quite get the bats cooking again as Edgerton's dual-threat relief effort of Justin Clarck and Steve Olson stopped the bleeding. The Crimson Tide managed to push one more run across the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning to bring the game to its final score of 8-5.
The Cardinals' hunt for the first victory of the season continues this week. Getting to play most of the upcoming schedule at home will help. They'll host Capitol - South rival New Glarus on Tuesday, Apr. 12 and Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, Apr. 14. The home stand extends into next week as well as Marshall will host Cambridge on Tuesday, Apr. 19 before traveling to Wisconsin Heights on Thursday, Apr. 21.