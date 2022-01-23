A promising 10-0 start to the season for the Marshall boys basketball team has taken a sour turn. Since the start of the new year, the Cardinals have lost three of four games, two of which were Capitol - South conference losses. The latest mark against the Cardinals came Friday, Jan. 21 against New Glarus.
The Glarner Knights entered the game with an 8-7 record and looked to be a strong matchup for the Cardinals. Those in attendance never got to see just how evenly matched the two sides were, however. Early on, Marshall lost one of its best players.
Senior sharpshooter Cole Denniston has struggled with ankle injuries all season. This came to a head about five minutes into the game as he rolled it running around a screen. The injury was severe enough to cause immediate swelling and prevent him from even putting weight on it. He was taken to the hospital where it was thankfully found that nothing was broken. But, there was still a game to play, and Marshall felt the effects of losing one of its leaders.
The shots weren't falling for the Cardinals early. New Glarus had a defender draped on leading scorer Craig Ward, and the rest of the Cardinals ran into some issues with finishing possessions. New Glarus took advantage.
Shortly after Denniston went down with his injury, the Glarner Knights launched into a 12-2 run to end the first half. This run came thanks to junior guard AC Strok. Strok was impressive driving the ball, finding lanes around the Marshall defense to finish the first half with 12 points.
"They took us to the hole and were finishing," Marshall head coach Dan Denniston said. "It gets frustrating. It gets a little demoralizing, especially when the shots aren't falling."
Ward led Marshall with nine points, but there was work to do as the Glarner Knights led 31-17 entering the break.
Marshall began to find a bit of a shooting rhythm in the second half. Seniors Luis Bello, Reid Truschinski, and Michael Lutz all knocked down triples as the Cardinals attempted to drill into the lead. Unfortunately, New Glarus showed no signs of slowing down on offense.
Strok kept up his scoring ways and a couple of his teammates knocked down some 3-pointers as the New Glarus lead ballooned to 52-31. It would have been easy to pack it up and quit there, but the Cardinals continued to fight.
Truschinski showed a tremendous amount of heart, leading the Cardinals on a 16-5 run. He did everything, hitting shots from the paint, beyond the arc, the free throw line, and even on a fast break after a steal, contributing 13 of the 16 points.
The lead was down to 10 points, but the Cardinals couldn't pull off the comeback. New Glarus was steady at the free throw line, hitting their shots after intentional fouls from Marshall to maintain the lead down the stretch. The Glarner Knights walked away with a 64-55 win after a tremendous comeback attempt from the shorthanded Cardinals.
"In a game like this, everything has to go perfect to come all the way back when you dig yourself that big of a hole," Denniston said. "I was proud of the fight our kids had to get the lead down to eight at one point. We had a few possessions where we didn't score and they were able to hit their free throws. Just wasn't in the cards tonight, New Glarus was the better team."
Truschinski and Strok tied for the game-high in scoring with 21 points each. Ward was Marshall's next leading scorer with 16 and Lutz contributed 12. Three Glarner Knights, Jack Parman, Dain Walter, and Ethan Friedrich, all scored 10.
With the loss, Marshall falls to 1-2 in Capitol - South conference play and 11-3 overall while New Glarus improves to 2-2 in conference and 9-7 overall.
There's no specific timetable for Denniston's return. Thankfully for Marshall, the upcoming schedule offers a chance to let him rest. Three of Marshall's next four games are non-conference. The sole conference game is against rival Waterloo, which has yet to capture its first Capitol - South win this season and is 1-13 overall.
The Cardinals will kick off their journey to get back on track with home game against Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Jan. 25. They'll follow that up with a road trip to Waterloo on Thursday, Jan. 27. They'll close the week by hosting Hustisford on Saturday, Jan. 29 before ending the non-conference stretch with Lake Mills on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
--
Capitol - South boys basketball standings
*as of Saturday, Jan. 22*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Belleville, 3-0 (10-3)
2. Wisconsin Heights, 3-1 (7-6)
3. New Glarus, 2-2 (9-7)
T4. Cambridge, 1-2 (7-7)
T4. Marshall, 1-2 (11-3)
6. Waterloo, 0-3 (1-13)
BBB: NEW GLARUS 64, MARSHALL 55
|MARSHALL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|4
|M. Lutz
|2
|2
|2-6
|12
|5
|B. Frank
|0
|0
|3-4
|3
|11
|C. Ward
|4
|1
|5-9
|16
|15
|L. Bello
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|35
|R. Truschinski
|5
|2
|5-6
|21
|TOTALS
|-
|11
|5
|15-25
|55
|NEW GLARUS
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|1
|B. Butler
|0
|1
|0-0
|3
|2
|J. Parman
|2
|1
|3-6
|10
|10
|C. Siegenthaler
|1
|0
|4-8
|6
|11
|E. Friedrich
|3
|1
|1-3
|10
|13
|AC Strok
|9
|0
|3-4
|21
|23
|B. Stampfli
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|32
|D. Walter
|4
|0
|2-2
|10
|TOTALS
|-
|21
|3
|13-23
|64