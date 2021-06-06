Wisconsin Dells outslugged Marshall’s softball team 12-10 on Friday.
Kaitlin Jesberger and Kate Luzenski each had two hits for Marshall (8-10). Luzenski homered in the loss.
Emily Brobeck took the loss, allowing 12 run (seven earned) on 12 hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
WIS DELLS 12, MARSHALL 10
Wis. Dells*024*230*1*—*12*12*2
Marshall*033*022*0*—*10*7*5
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WD: Totson (W; 7-7-10-6-2-5); M: Brodbeck (L; 7-12-12-7-4-2).
Leading hitters — WD: Gray 3x4, Jones 2x2, Grant 2x3, Micholsky (2B); M: Jesberger 2x4, Luzenski 2x3 (HR).