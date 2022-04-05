In the preseason, Marshall softball head coach Erin Young was optimistic about her squad. After a young team had its ups and downs in 2021, the Cardinals returned a ton of experience across the field for the 2022 season. There was reason for optimism, and Marshall proved those hopes as valid in its season opener.
This opener was a long time coming as three games in late March and early April had already been postponed. Neither the wait, the long trip up to Wisconsin Dells High School, nor the groggy springtime weather could slow those Cardinals down as they crushed the Chiefs 19-1.
Marshall never trailed in this one, putting up two runs in the first inning. In fact, the Cardinals scored in every inning except the fifth as the game went no further thanks to the mercy rule. Marshall tallied five runs in the second inning, seven in the third, and five more in the fourth. Wisconsin Dells' sole run came in the bottom of the second inning.
Sophomore Kate Luzenski and freshman Sydney Stuntebeck both mashed homeruns to help propel Marshall to its lofty scoring total. In all, the Cardinals put 14 hits into the field and also played some smart softball, drawing eight walks.
Junior pitcher Allie Ratekie brought her A-game for the opener, allowing just four hits and one earned run in the shellacking
The Cardinals are riding high now, but a tall challenge looms later in the week. Rival Waterloo also has a solid squad this season, and the two Capitol - South foes will meet for the first time this season on Thursday, Apr. 7 at Marshall at 5 pm.
Following the big conference showdown, Marshall will host Lodi on Friday, Apr. 8. The Cardinals have a pair of non-conference road trips next week with a trip to Lake Mills on Monday, Apr. 11 and to Columbus on Wednesday, Apr. 13.