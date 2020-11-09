WAUSAU — The Mosher era in Waterloo ended with a state tournament victory and a trophy for the Pirates.
Just not the trophy they were hoping for.
Second-seeded Waterloo swept third-seeded Fall Creek 25-17, 25-17, 25-22 in the Division 3 state semifinals, then took the opening set from top-seeded Howards Grove in the championship match.
But the defending state champion Tigers took control of the match from there, rallying for a 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-11 victory on Saturday at Wausau West High School.
Josie Halblieb, a 6-foot-1 senior setter and a Kansas State recruit who transferred in from Sun Prairie when it became clear that school would not be playing fall sports, fortified an already loaded Howards Grove program. She led the Tigers (21-1) with 13 kills, 16 assists, seven digs and six blocking assists.
In her final high school match, Waterloo senior setter and outside hitter Brooke Mosher finished with eight kills, 16 assists and nine assists. The University of Illinois recruit dropped one of those kills in to deliver the opening set to the Pirates (26-5), who erased a pair of five-point deficits early on to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
But they couldn’t dig out of similar holes over the remaining three sets. They nearly pulled off a heist in the second set, whittling an 18-12 deficit down to 22-21. Sophomore outside hitter Saige Damrow (seven kills, 12 digs) prevented Waterloo from pulling even with a crosscourt kill. Halblieb and 6-foot sophomore middle Jacqueline Yancy (six blocking assists, four kills) combined for a block to make it 24-21, and Halblieb’s kill two points later tied the match at 1-1.
“I think if we were able to get the second set, we would have been able to carry that on throughout the match, but sometimes that just doesn’t happen,” Mosher said. “We fought really hard and they fought really hard and it was just a good game.”
The Tigers opened up a 7-2 lead in the third set. Waterloo trimmed the deficit to 13-10, but Howards Grove closed out the set on a 12-5 run. The Pirates made a last ditch attempt to stay alive, scoring four of the first five points in the fourth set. Howards Grove scored six of the next eight points to take a 7-6 lead and never looked back. The Pirates slowly began to break down for the first time all day on serve-receive, and the Tigers pulled away for a convincing fourth set win to clinch the match and the state title.
“That second set, we pushed them to the wire,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “We just couldn’t get over the hump down the stretch. Their ball control is so good. Their transfer blocker (Halblieb) is really big. She was a big factor. So credit to them, they had a good game plan and they executed it well.”
Howards Grove put up a big block on the pins, finishing with 13 total team blocks compared to just three for Waterloo. The Tigers served 10 aces while Waterloo finished with three. The Tigers also got strong hitting in the back row from junior outside hitter Karissa Kaminski (12 kills, 11 digs, three aces). Senior libero Mack Holzwart anchored the back row with 26 digs. Junior setter Emma Baierl (19 assists, nine digs) and senior middle Maddy Near (six kills, five blocking assists) rounded out a very balanced attack.
Waterloo got eight kills and eight digs from senior setter and outside hitter Joslyn Wolff, eight assists, eight digs and seven kills from sophomore setter and outside hitter Sophia Schneider, five kills and 11 digs from sophomore outside hitter Rylee Duessler and 15 digs from junior libero Michaela Riege.
“Rylee was feeling it,” coach Mosher said. “She had a nice first set (in the title match), then they adjusted the line and we did not make a counter adjustment in time. Howards Grove is one of the best teams in the state in any division, period, and for the first two sets, we matched them blow for blow. We have great respect for them and they were nearly unstoppable in that fourth set.”
Waterloo 3,
Fall Creek 0
Waterloo’s final win of the season and its first state tournament win since earning its second straight state title in 2015 was a clinic which took just 71 minutes to complete.
Fall Creek (16-3) opened the match on an 8-2 run, but the Pirates countered with a 10-2 run to take the lead for good. The Pirates took the lead just five points into the second set, then weathered a pair of slim leads by the Crickets midway through the third set to win by three.
Mosher (19 kills, 13 assists, seven digs) scored on a tip and a pair of cross court kills in the first set and mixed up her attacks effectively over the final two sets. Duesser (three kills, four digs) hit well from the back row, catching the back line three times at critical points in the match. Wolff (12 kills, 12 assists, nine dig, two blocking assists) showed off her athleticism, scoring from the pin even when the sets were too wide to help close out each set. Riege was steady in the back row with 18 digs. Junior middle Abbie Gier had two blocking assists in the opening set which kept momentum on Waterloo’s side. Schneider added eight assists and five digs.
Fall Creek’s court coverage was good — the team’s 50 digs helped extend some points. But the Crickets couldn’t match Waterloo’s firepower. The main threat for Fall Creek was 6-1 junior middle Gianna Vollrath (11 kills, nine digs), but even she was hesitant to swing aggressively with consistency. When she or her teammates tipped, the Pirates had no problem reacting.
“That was a great Fall Creek team,” coach Mosher said. “They had a couple really good middles, so that was a nice win for us. It’s an improvement on last year. We’re bringing home some hardware, and that is not a bad way to end your season, bringing home a state championship runner-up trophy.
“While it wasn’t the storybook ending we were fighting for, bringing home the silver ball is an amazing accomplishment and I am so proud of this team. We couldn’t have done it without the wonderful support of the community, our students, the parents and school. There is something special about making a tournament run in a small town and in time the sting of this loss will fade and they will realize just how much they accomplished,” said Christy Mosher.
“With the exception of the Luther Prep game, we have gone the entire season without playing in front of our students and for the girls, having their classmates here today was a real boost.”
The runner-up trophy marks the third state trophy for the program. Madeline Mosher and Claire Mosher, who both were successfully recruited by Marquette, won back-to-back state titles together. This runner-up trophy is the first trophy earned during Brooke Mosher’s four-year career. The Pirates lost in the semifinals in 2017 and 2019.
“It definitely was a good feeling just to know that we won a match and had a chance to finish first or second, because I personally have never had that happen before,” Brooke Mosher said. “It was just a great experience.”
So was being a part of Waterloo’s dynasty.
“That has been one of my favorite things,” Mosher said. “I have been playing volleyball for Waterloo since I was four. To be able to have my last match here at the state tournament was definitely something special..”
Christy Mosher hasn’t committed to coaching Waterloo beyond this season. Seeing the youngest of her three daughters leave the program marks the end of an era, but she’s confident the program is in good shape for the future.
“I don’t think the emotions have hit me yet,” coach Mosher said. “It’s been a great ride with (my) kids playing, but they are just a small part of the program. We step on that court with our entire team over the years. We’ve built the program into something that I think we can all be proud of. I hope it continues on. We’ve got a lot of good stuff coming back as well.”
Brooke Mosher expects to redshirt her first season at Illinois. After that, she expects to grow into a more prominent role. She will become the second area athlete to play for the Illini, behind Watertown’s Katie Stadick. Whenever Stadick’s team traveled to Madison to play the University of Wisconsin, the announcer led the fans in saluting a native Wisconsinite playing for the opposition.
“I’ve been waiting for this a long time,” Mosher said. “I’ve been committed since I was a freshman. I have been dreaming of being able to go there and now I am finally almost ready to go.”
Mosher reached her 2000th kill, finishing her career with 2,001. Wolff and Mosher were each named to the All-State Tournament team.“I can’t say enough about our seniors and their dedication throughout their careers,” coach Mosher said. “They are a special group and it is fitting that the last time they put on their uniform was in the state championship match.”
